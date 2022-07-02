Sweet potato flour: what is it for and how to use it

Sweet potato flour, also called powdered sweet potato, can be used as a low to medium glycemic index carbohydrate source, which means that its absorption by the intestine is done gradually, maintaining the body’s energy for longer. time, without causing an increase in fat production, or blood glucose spikes.

Like sweet potatoes, flour enriches the diet by facilitating and stimulating muscle mass gain. Sweet potato flour can be added to recipes like pancakes, smoothies, breads and cakes.

The advantages of using this flour are:

greater practicalitybecause using flour instead of potatoes saves time in the kitchen; Greater possibility of use in varied recipes, such as smoothies, broths and pancakes; Higher caloric concentration in flour, facilitating the increase of calories in the diet for those who want to gain weight and muscle mass; Ease of transport and use at work or as a pre-workout at the gym; Improves intestinal transit; Improves skin healthhair and eyes, as it is rich in beta-carotene, a potent antioxidant.

Sweet potato flour can be made at home or bought ready-to-eat at nutrition stores and food supplements. See also the benefits of sweet potato.

how to do it at home

To make sweet potato flour at home, you will need:

1 kg of sweet potato

1 grater

1 big shape

blender

Preparation mode:

Wash the potatoes well and grate them in a large grater, so that they are pieces similar to straw potatoes, but larger. Spread the grated potatoes well in a shape, so that they do not pile up, and take it to the preheated oven on low, about 150 to 160ºC, until the potatoes are very dry, loose and crispy. Then, grind the dried potatoes in the blender, little by little, until they turn into flour powder, which should be stored in a clean glass jar with a lid, preferably in the fridge. Each 1 kg of sweet potato yields about 250 g of flour.

how to consume

Sweet potato flour can be added to pre or post workout vitamins, increasing the energy value of shakes. It can also be mixed with other flours in bread, pasta, cake and pancake recipes, and it is ideal to use sweet potato flour up to about 20% of the total weight of flour in the recipe.

Other ways to use it include breading beef or chicken steaks, to add meatballs, and to thicken broths and soups.

Pancake Recipe with Sweet Potato Flour

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon sweet potato flour

1 egg

2 tablespoons of milk

Preparation mode:

Mix all the ingredients with a fork or fouet. Preheat the skillet with a little olive oil or oil and pour in the dough, turning carefully to bake on both sides. Stuff as you wish.

Smoothie with Sweet Potato Flour

Ingredients:

250 ml of milk

1 banana

1 scoop of whey protein

1 tablespoon sweet potato flour

1 tablespoon of peanut butter

Preparation mode:

Blend all ingredients in a blender and drink.

See other recipes for 6 protein-rich snacks to increase muscle mass.