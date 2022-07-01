Sunscreen allergy: symptoms and what to do

Sunscreen allergy is an allergic reaction that arises due to some irritating substance present in sunscreen, leading to the appearance of symptoms such as redness, itching and peeling of the skin, which can happen in adults, children and even babies.

As soon as the first symptoms appear, it is important that the person washes the entire area that has applied the sunscreen and applies a soothing moisturizer to relieve the symptoms of the allergy. In addition, the use of antihistamines or corticosteroids may be recommended by the dermatologist or allergist according to the severity of the allergic reaction.

Symptoms of Sunscreen Allergy

Although it is not very common, some people are allergic to at least one of the substances that make up sunscreen and it is characterized by the appearance of symptoms in the regions where the sunscreen has been applied, the main ones being:

Itch;

Redness;

Peeling and irritation;

Presence of white or red spots or spots.

In more serious and rare cases, allergy to sunscreen can lead to more serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing and a feeling of something stuck in the throat, and it is important that the person immediately goes to the hospital for these symptoms to be treated.

The diagnosis of allergy to sunscreen can be made by observing the symptoms that appear on the skin after application of the product, without the need to perform any specific test or examination. However, the dermatologist may recommend carrying out an allergy test in order to verify if the person has any type of reaction to the substances present in the sunscreen, thus being able to indicate the most appropriate protector.

In addition, before using a sunscreen that you have never used, it is recommended to apply the sunscreen to a small area and leave it for a few hours to check for any signs or symptoms of allergy.

What to do when the first symptoms appear

As soon as the first symptoms of allergy are noticed, especially in the baby, it is recommended to call or take the baby to the pediatrician so that treatment can be started quickly. In the case of children and adults, it is recommended that as soon as the first signs and symptoms of allergy appear, the places where the protector has been applied are washed with plenty of water and soap with neutral pH. After washing, you should apply hypoallergenic products with soothing agents, such as creams or lotions with chamomile, lavender or aloe, for example, to soothe irritation and keep the skin hydrated and cared for.

If, after washing and moisturizing the skin, the symptoms do not disappear completely after 2 hours or if they even get worse, it is recommended that you consult a dermatologist as soon as possible so that he can give you the recommended treatment for your case.

In addition, if the symptoms worsen and you experience difficulty breathing and a feeling of something stuck in your throat, you should quickly go to the emergency room, as it is a sign that you have a serious allergy to sunscreen.

Sunscreen allergy treatment

The recommended treatment for allergy to sunscreen depends on the severity of the symptoms and this can be done with antihistamine drugs such as Loratadine or Allegra, for example, or with corticosteroids such as Betamethasone, in the form of syrup or tablets that serve to relieve and treat allergy symptoms. In addition, to reduce the redness and itching of the skin, the doctor may also recommend applying antihistamine ointments such as Polaramine cream, which help to reduce the redness and itching of the skin.

Sunscreen allergy is a problem that has no cure, but there are some tips and alternatives that can help protect the skin of those who have had an allergy, such as:

Test other brands of sunscreen and try using hypoallergenic sunscreen; Do not get sun in the hottest hours, between 10 am and 4 pm. Go to shady places and spend as much time out of the sun as possible. Wear t-shirts that protect against the sun’s rays and wear a cap or wide-brimmed hat; Eat more foods rich in beta-carotene, as they protect the skin from the sun’s rays and prolong the tan.

Another option is to choose to use sunscreen that can be ingested, which corresponds to a vitamin juice that protects the skin from damage caused by the sun’s rays.

All these care are essential, as they help protect the skin from the harmful effects caused by the sun, preventing the appearance of skin spots or cancer.

How to avoid sunscreen allergy

To avoid being allergic to sunscreen, it is important to do a small test before applying sunscreen all over your body, which is why it is recommended that you put some sunscreen behind your ears and leave it on for 12 hours without washing. After this time, if there is no reaction, the protector can be used without any problem.

Watch the following video and clarify all doubts about sunscreen: