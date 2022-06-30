Russia is open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (30) that his country is open to a dialogue on strategic stability and nuclear non-proliferation.

Despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both Moscow and Washington stressed the importance of maintaining communication on the issue of nuclear weapons. The two countries are by far the world‘s biggest nuclear powers, with an estimated 11,000 nuclear warheads between them.

“Russia is open to dialogue to ensure strategic stability, preserving regimes of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and improving the situation in the field of arms control,” Putin said in comments to a legal forum in his hometown, Saint Petersburg.

He said the efforts would require “meticulous joint work” and would go towards avoiding a repeat of “what is happening today in Donbas.”

The Russian leader said Moscow invaded Ukraine to protect ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine from Kiev’s persecution. He repeated those statements on Thursday, accusing Ukraine of “crimes against humanity”.

Ukraine and the West say Russia’s invasion of its neighbor was an unprovoked act of aggression aimed at confiscating Ukrainian territory and overthrowing Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

