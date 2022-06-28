Otorrhea: what it can be and what to do

Otorrhea means the presence of secretion in the ear canal, being more frequent in children as a result of ear infection. Although it is usually considered a benign situation, it is important that the person goes to the ENT so that tests are carried out to identify the cause and, thus, start the appropriate treatment.

The treatment of otorrhea indicated by the doctor depends on the cause, and the use of analgesic and anti-inflammatory drugs may be recommended, as well as antibiotics in case the infection by bacteria has been confirmed.

The characteristics of otorrhea vary according to its cause, and the secretion may appear in greater or lesser amounts, have a yellowish, green, red or whitish color and have different consistencies. The main causes of otorrhea are:

1. Otitis externa

External otitis corresponds to inflammation between the outside of the ear and the eardrum, with otorrhea, pain, itching in the region and fever. This type of inflammation can happen as a result of exposure to heat and moisture or be due to the use of cotton swabs. Find out about other causes of otitis externa.

What to do: In this case, it is recommended that the ear canal be protected when taking a bath or entering swimming pools, avoiding the use of cotton swabs, in addition to the use of medicines that must be applied to the ear that have anti-inflammatory properties.

2. Acute otitis media

Acute otitis media is inflammation of the ear caused by viruses or bacteria, leading to the appearance of yellowish or whitish discharge, earache, fever and difficulty hearing. In case it happens in a baby, it is also possible that the baby presents constant crying and takes the hand several times to the ear.

What to do: It is important to go to the doctor as soon as the symptoms of otitis appear so that an evaluation can be carried out and the appropriate treatment is indicated, which can be done with analgesic and anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve the symptoms, in addition to the use of antibiotics in case it is confirmed that it is an inflammation by bacteria. See more about treatment for otitis media.

3. Chronic otitis media

As with acute otitis media, chronic otitis media can also be caused by viruses and bacteria, however the symptoms are more frequent, the secretion is persistent and in most cases there is also a perforation of the eardrum and, because of this, bleeding, pain and itching in the ear may also be identified.

What to do: Consultation with the otorhinolaryngologist is essential so that otitis is identified and complications can be avoided. If a perforation in the eardrum is identified, it is important that the person adopts some special measures until the eardrum is completely regenerated. If the doctor checks that there are signs of bacterial infection, antibiotics may be indicated. Know what to do if your eardrum is perforated.

4. Cholesteatoma

Cholesteatoma corresponds to the abnormal growth of tissue behind the eardrum that can be congenital, when the child is already born with this alteration, or acquired, in which it happens due to repeated ear infections. The initial symptom of cholesteatoma is the presence of secretion in the external auditory canal and as the tissue grows, other symptoms appear, such as pressure in the ear, decreased hearing capacity and altered balance. Here’s how to identify cholesteatoma.

What to do: In this case, the treatment consists of performing surgery to remove excess tissue, thus avoiding complications. After the surgery, it is important that the person goes back to the doctor regularly to see if there is a risk of the tissue growing back.

5. Skull fracture

Skull fracture is also one of the causes of otorrhea, and the secretion is usually accompanied by blood. In addition to otorrhea, in the case of a skull fracture, swelling and ecchymosis are common, corresponding to the purple spots that may appear and are indicative of bleeding.

What to do: A skull fracture is a medical emergency and, therefore, it is important that the person is immediately taken to the hospital for tests to be carried out and the most appropriate therapeutic procedure to be initiated.

when to go to the doctor

If otorrhea is frequent and is accompanied by other symptoms such as decreased hearing capacity and ear pain, it is important to go to the otolaryngologist for an evaluation and appropriate treatment to be initiated.

To identify the cause of otorrhea, the doctor usually performs a physical exam, in which he checks for signs of trauma, pain, signs of inflammation in the ear canal, amount and type of secretion and presence of polyps. In addition, the otorhinolaryngologist performs otoscopy, which is an exam that aims to analyze the external auditory canal and eardrum, which is important to identify the cause of otorrhea. Find out about other causes of ear discharge.