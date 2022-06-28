What to eat when blood pressure is low

Those who have low blood pressure should have a normal, healthy and balanced diet, because the increase in the amount of salt consumed does not increase the pressure, however, those who have symptoms of low blood pressure such as drowsiness, tiredness or frequent dizziness due to low blood pressure, can to experiment:

eat a square of semisweet chocolate after lunch, as it has theobromine, which is a substance that improves heart rate and fights low blood pressure; Always have a water and salt crackerpowdered skimmed milk or boiled egg, which can be eaten as a snack, for example; To drink green tea, mate tea or black tea throughout the day, because it has theine, a substance that helps keep blood pressure under control; have a glass of orange juice if the pressure suddenly drops.

In addition, it is important to always have breakfast, which should include a natural orange juice and coffee to help increase blood pressure and improve symptoms of low blood pressure, such as dizziness, and although each person responds to these in a different way. measures, usually greatly improves the feeling of well-being.

What to do to improve the pressure drop

When low blood pressure happens suddenly, on the street or at home, due to a very hot day, for example, the most important thing is to lay the person on their back, with their legs elevated and, after they improve, offer them some juice. of natural orange, caffeinated soda or coffee. However, if the person continues to feel faint, you should avoid giving any type of drink or food, as it causes choking.

Generally, after 5 or 10 minutes the symptoms improve, but it is important to measure the pressure approximately 30 minutes after feeling sick to verify that the pressure has increased and is within acceptable values, which should be at least 90 mmHg x 60 mmHg, which although lower than normal, do not generate discomfort.

Learn more about what to do when your blood pressure suddenly drops.

Low blood pressure food list

Foods for low blood pressure are mainly foods that contain salt in their composition, such as:

Foods Amount of salt (sodium) per 100 g Salted cod, raw 22,180 mg cream cracker cookie 854 mg corn cereals 655 mg french bread 648 mg skimmed milk powder 432 mg Egg 168 mg Yogurt 52 mg Melon 11 mg raw beet 10 mg

The recommended daily dose of salt per day is approximately 1500 mg and this amount is easily ingested through foods that already have salt in their composition, so it is not necessary to add salt to foods when cooked.

when to go to the doctor

Low blood pressure usually does not cause any symptoms or health problems and therefore no medical treatment is necessary. However, it is advisable to go to the emergency room if the pressure drop is sudden or symptoms such as:

Fainting that does not improve within 5 minutes;

Presence of severe pain in the chest;

Fever above 38°C;

Irregular heartbeat;

Difficulty breathing.

In these cases, the change in blood pressure may be caused by serious problems such as a heart attack or stroke, for example, and therefore it is very important to go quickly to the emergency room or call medical help, calling 192.