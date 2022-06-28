home remedies for hair growth

A great home remedy for hair to grow faster and stronger is to massage the scalp with burdock root oil, as it contains vitamin A which, by nourishing the scalp, helps hair grow.

Other options to promote hair growth are sweet potato and banana smoothies, as well as carrot juice, because these foods are rich in vitamin A that helps hair grow faster, especially when ingested.

1. Carrot Juice

Carrot juice is also a good choice for hair growth because carrots are rich in vitamin A which promotes hair growth.

Ingredients

100 g of kale or avocado;

3 carrots;

1 glass of water;

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in the blender and beat well.

2. Burdock oil massage

Burdock oil massage is excellent for hair growth because burdock root oil helps nourish the scalp due to its vitamin A content.

Ingredients

6 tablespoons of burdock root;

1 dark bottle;

100 ml of sesame oil;

Preparation mode

Cut the burdock root into very thin slices, place them inside the dark bottle with the sesame oil and leave in the sun for 3 weeks, shaking daily. Then, strain the root and use the oil to massage the scalp daily.

As an alternative, industrialized burdock oil can be used, which can be purchased at natural food stores or stores that sell beauty products.

3. Sweet potato and banana smoothie

Sweet potato and banana smoothie is great for hair to grow faster because sweet potato is rich in vitamin A which helps to promote hair growth.

Ingredients

1 cup of banana;

1 boiled sweet potato;

2 cups of almond milk;

4 ice cubes.

​Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in the blender and beat well.

how to make hair grow

In addition to home remedies, to promote hair growth, it is also important to have an adequate diet rich in proteins, in addition to paying attention to the shampoo and conditioner used and moisturizing at least once a week. In some cases, the dermatologist may indicate the use of dietary supplements to help with hair growth. See more tips on how to make your hair grow faster.

