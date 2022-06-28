How to do a 2 day detox liquid diet

The liquid detox diet is a type of diet in which you are only allowed to drink liquids such as water, teas, unsweetened juices and vegetable soups. This type of diet should be maintained for a maximum of 2 days, because some very restrictive foods can cause, in the long term, nutritional deficiencies, alter metabolism or cause discomfort such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Currently, there is little scientific evidence related to the ability of this type of diet to detoxify the body and promote weight loss, especially in the long term. Therefore, it is important that before performing it, a nutritionist is consulted so that an evaluation is made and it is verified whether or not it is possible to carry out the liquid detox diet safely.

Detox liquid diet menu

The liquid diet menu can be very varied, however, here is an example of a liquid detox diet to do for 2 days, preferably on the weekend:

Meals Day 1 Day 2 Breakfast 200 ml juice of 1 orange + 1/2 apple + 1 cabbage leaf + 1 tablespoon of flaxseed 200 ml of watermelon juice + 1/2 pear + 1 cabbage leaf + 1 teaspoon of ginger Morning snack 200 ml of pineapple juice + 1 tablespoon of chia 200 ml coconut water + 1 slice of papaya with pumpkin seeds Lunch dinner 4 tablespoons potato, carrot, broccoli, cauliflower and spinach soup 4 cups of pumpkin soup, amaranth grain, chayote, carrot and kale Afternoon snack 200 ml of strawberry and grape juice + 1 cabbage leaf 200 ml of guava juice + 1 carrot + 1 slice of melon 1 tbsp of flaxseed soup

The amounts indicated on the menu may vary according to age and gender and, therefore, it is ideal to seek the guidance of a nutritionist so that a complete assessment is carried out and a nutritional plan is prepared that is suitable for your needs.

It is important to mention that juices with detox properties can be included in a healthy and balanced diet, as they have health benefits. Check out some detox juice recipes.

See how to make a detox soup with the best ingredients in the following video:

Side effects

The detox diet can cause weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, irritability, dehydration, low blood pressure, and blurred vision. In addition, if performed for a long period of time, it can cause loss of electrolytes and alter the intestinal microbiota, in addition to causing nutritional deficiencies.

When not to do the detox diet

People with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure or who are undergoing cancer treatment should not follow this diet, as it is low in calories and the lack of nutrients can worsen the disease. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should not follow this diet either.

In addition, the liquid detox diet should not be used as an exclusive way to lose weight, as it does not bring permanent long-term results. Thus, the ideal is that detox foods, such as fruits and vegetables, are part of people’s daily diet, without restrictions on other foods essential for the proper functioning of the body, such as meats and carbohydrates.