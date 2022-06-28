Diet for intestinal polyps: what to eat and what to avoid

The diet for intestinal polyps should be low in saturated fats found in fried foods and industrialized products, and rich in fibers that are found in natural foods such as vegetables, fruits, leaves and cereals, for example, in addition to including the consumption of at least 2 liters of water per day.

This balanced diet aims to reduce growth, the chances of inflammation and the appearance of new polyps, as well as preventing possible bleeding after a bowel movement.

However, even with proper nutrition, in some cases the general practitioner or gastroenterologist may indicate the removal of intestinal polyps, to prevent them from turning into colon cancer. See how polyps are removed.

Diet for people with intestinal polyps

In the case of intestinal polyps, it is important to consume foods such as vegetables, legumes, fruits, legumes and whole grains, because they will help the intestine to work without extra effort and maintain the intestinal flora, which prevents the polyps from bleeding, in addition to reducing the chance of new polyps appearing. These foods can be:

Sheets : lettuce, kale, arugula, chard, watercress, celery, endive and spinach;

: lettuce, kale, arugula, chard, watercress, celery, endive and spinach; Vegetables : green beans, pumpkin, carrots, beets and eggplant;

: green beans, pumpkin, carrots, beets and eggplant; whole grains : wheat, oats, rice;

: wheat, oats, rice; fruits : strawberry, peeled pear, papaya, plum, orange, pineapple, peach, fig and apricot, avocado;

: strawberry, peeled pear, papaya, plum, orange, pineapple, peach, fig and apricot, avocado; fruits oilseeds : nuts, chestnuts;

: nuts, chestnuts; Dry fruits : raisins, dates;

: raisins, dates; Good fats: olive oil, coconut oil;

olive oil, coconut oil; seeds : linseed, chia, pumpkin and sesame;

: linseed, chia, pumpkin and sesame; probiotics : yogurts, kefir, kombucha and sauerkraut;

: yogurts, kefir, kombucha and sauerkraut; Skimmed milk and derivatives: white cheeses such as ricotta, fresh mines and cottage cheese.

Usually, intestinal polyps are not a sign of something more serious, but attention to bleeding and pain is recommended, as it may indicate an evolution, and in this case the gastroenterologist may recommend removal, in order to avoid complications such as inflammation and cancer. Learn the cause of intestinal polyps and how to treat them.

Foods that should be avoided

To prevent intestinal polyps from becoming inflamed or growing, you should not eat foods rich in saturated fats, such as fried foods, cakes, snacks, frozen or processed foods such as sauces, broths, fast food, sausages and yellow cheeses.

In addition, it is also important to avoid refined and processed foods, such as white bread and products made with refined flour.

menu option

The following table indicates an example of a 3-day menu, which can be used in the diet for intestinal polyps, and is a diet rich in fiber, nutrients and low in saturated fat:

Snack Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast Wholemeal bread, with orange juice and an apple with skin. Banana smoothie and natural yogurt with mint. Natural yogurt with pieces of a fruit with the skin, and granola to taste. Morning snack Avocado smoothie with oat bran. Mix fruit with flaxseed flour. Wholemeal bread with ricotta and strawberry juice. Lunch Oven rice with shredded chicken breast, Swiss chard, watercress and raisins. Eggplant stuffed with ricotta and herbs (basil, parsley, chives) + brown rice and lettuce, tomato and plum salad. Grilled chicken thigh, rice, beans, spinach salad with arugula, assorted vegetables seasoned with olive oil. For dessert, a slice of pineapple. Afternoon snack Natural yogurt with fruit and oat flakes. Natural frozen banana ice cream with chia and dates + 1 wholemeal toast. Glass of papaya smoothie with 2 two tablespoons of flaxseed and wholegrain toast. Dinner Mixed leaves with steamed vegetable salad. Pumpkin broth with cabbage and sesame. Cooked hake with vegetables, and for dessert, strawberries to taste.

This menu is just an example and therefore, other foods should be added to the diet throughout the week, and the amounts may vary according to nutritional needs and age, in addition to the fact that the person may have another disease.

In this way, the orientation is that a nutritionist is sought so that a complete evaluation is carried out and a food plan prepared according to the needs.