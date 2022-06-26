Peru reactivates epidemiological alert due to rebound of Covid-19 | News

The Peruvian Ministry of Health declared on Saturday that the country is on epidemiological alert due to the increase in cases of Covid-19, which exceeded 10,000 cases in the last week.

During the last part, 5,139 patients in serious conditions were registered in intensive care units (ICU) with mechanical ventilation, 774 infections and five deaths in a single day.

“At the national level, there is a sustained increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 1,813 (SE 14-2022) to 11,177 (SE 23-2022) focused on Metropolitan Lima,” the official statement clarifies.

This new wave of infections is motivated by the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants that have increased the number of infections on Peruvian soil for four weeks. BA.5 is the most frequent.

Since June 19, according to the statement, an increase in cases has been reported in some regions such as Áncash, Arequipa, Callao, Junín, La Libertad and Lima.

The spokesman for the Social Security Health System, Raymundo Pillaca, stressed that in 2022 the country has registered nearly 1,200,000 new positive cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reminded the population of the need to maintain hygienic-sanitary measures such as the use of the mask in closed spaces, hand washing, social distancing and insisted on attending vaccination centers to complete the inoculation cycle. .

The health entity called on government agencies to ensure the early detection of positive cases to prevent the pandemic from wreaking greater havoc on the nation.

In addition, he pointed out that the Government must strengthen the national epidemiological surveillance system to be able to analyze samples and suspected and positive cases at the right time.

According to a Harvard Medical School study, the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants are “more contagious”, but allow a less severe development of the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that BA.4 is a “care variant” that can infect those who are already vaccinated.

