Police operation in Brazil leaves at least one indigenous person dead | News

In a new act of violence against the indigenous population in Brazil, an operation by the Military Police in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul left one indigenous person dead and at least nine injured.

According to the Missionary Indigenous Council (Cimi), Vítor Fernandes, 42, a member of the Kaiowá Guaraní community, died in the police action.

The council said in a statement on Saturday that the incident took place on a farm located in the municipality of Amambaí, near the border with Paraguay.

Massacre in #Brazil. Yesterday, police & local landowners opened fire on members of an Indígenous Guarani Kaiowá community in Mato Grosso do Sul w/ the goal of pushing them from the area. They used a helicopter. At least 2 people were killed & 10 injured.

— Michael Fox (@mfox_us)

June 25, 2022

According to the Cimi, Fernandes and nine other members of the community were shot at with projectiles and blank bullets during an incursion, “without a judicial order”, by the Militarized Police into a farm occupied by the indigenous people, who claim possession of the land.

The Amambaí Regional Hospital confirmed that four more of the nine wounded indigenous people remain in that clinic, including one in serious condition and shot in the head.

Agrobanditism kills and indigenous fere during attack against the poor Kaiowá and Guarani

The complaints made by Aty Guasu are that the injured people who form the hospital, in Amabai, are being imprisoned after receiving medical discharge. pic.twitter.com/avrxeLWZRS

— Official Apib (@ApibOficial)

June 25, 2022

Witnesses to the police operation indicated that the police forces acted at the request of the supposed owner of the hacienda, using lethal weapons to force the indigenous people to withdraw.

The Government of Mato Grosso do Sul did not give explanations to the media as to why the operation was carried out without a court order, nor did it take the authority to do so, because because they are indigenous, the action corresponds in Brazil to the Federal Police. and not to the Militarized.

The Great Assembleia da Aty Guasu Guarani e Kaiowa sees the public trace its total revolt and indignation with the cowardly action of the PM and the State of Mato Grosso do Sul against the community and territory of Guapoy.

Read full note from Aty Guasu: pic.twitter.com/aMptXjnvMT

— Official Apib (@ApibOficial)

June 25, 2022

About 10,000 indigenous people live in the Amambaí reserve in 2,400 hectares and some farms have been claimed by the original peoples for a century when they were occupied by landowners.

The death of the indigenous man occurs one day after the funeral of the indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira, who died on June 5 at the hands of illegal fishermen in the Amazon together with the British journalist Dom Phillip.





