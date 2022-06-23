Heart of D. Pedro comes to Brazil on the Bicentennial of Independence

The heart of Dom Pedro I will leave Portugal, heading to Brazil, as part of the celebrations of the bicentennial of the independence of Brazil. The news was released this Wednesday (22), on the official page of the Porto City Council.

The authorization was granted by the mayor of Porto, Rui Moreira. He announced, at a press conference, that he authorized the temporary arrival of D. Pedro’s heart to Brazil, as part of the commemorations of the bicentennial of independence, after having learned of the favorable opinion issued by the Instituto de Medicina Legal do Porto.

“It is with great honor that I announce that I authorize the heart of D. Pedro IV, of Portugal, and the first Emperor of Brazil, to be transferred to Brazil, on dates to be agreed between my office and the Itamaraty Palace. This authorization, and by my decision, will still be validated by the Municipal Executive”, said the mayor of Porto.

Expertise

Moreira said that, in order to make the decision, the expertise carried out by the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Porto was important after concerns arose about the vulnerability of the transfer, as it is a relic that is 187 years old.

“These concerns were heard by me,” said Rui Moreira, who said he had also contacted the President of the Republic of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the rector of the University of Porto, António Sousa Pereira, on the matter.

“The expert report is not yet fully completed, but we have already been assured that the heart [de D. Pedro IV] may be temporarily transferred to Brazil, upon the requirement of transport in a pressurized environment”, informed the president of the Chamber, who attended with the box containing the key that opens the safe where the heart is.

The IML of Porto constituted a team of five experts (from the areas of anatomy, forensic medicine, genetics and forensic biology) who carried out an examination lasting more than five hours on May 31. A team that, under the direction of the national institute, brought together specialists, teachers and researchers from the two schools of medicine in Porto: Faculty of Medicine of the University of Porto and Instituto de Ciências Biomédicas Abel Salazar.

“I will be the one to guarantee and accompany the transport of this important treasure of the city, as well as ensure that the vase where the heart of the Emperor of Brazil is found is properly sealed, as well as with a set of legal guarantees that will have to be presented. to the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a state commitment between the two sister countries will be required”, underlined Rui Moreira, stressing that the date must still be agreed with the Brazilian government.

FAB

The Brazilian State gave all guarantees for the transport of the relic, which will be the cargo of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The commemorations of the bicentennial of the independence of Brazil will take place during the month of September.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

