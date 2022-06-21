PF arrests importer who used Correios to bring weapons

A Federal Police (PF) operation resulted in the arrest of a man who imported firearm parts by mail. The criminal was captured today (20) with the help of the Federal Revenue Service and the Post Office, which was used to purchase the material.

Two search and seizure warrants issued by the Federal Court were carried out, in the city of Itaguaí and in the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Bonsucesso. The investigation identified the performance in national territory of a major responsible for the importation of firearms. The evidence indicates that the accused supplied weapons to militias and drug trafficking. He even traded weapons openly in groups of messaging apps.

Four postal packages from China were found containing rifle parts. There were also accessories that allow you to transform a pistol into a submachine gun, known as the Roni kit, and several other firearm parts.

The identification on the packages did not correspond to the content, being a false and disreputable declaration, provided with the purpose of deceiving the authorities for the inspection and customs control. The importer had no legal authorization to promote the entry of the controlled product into the country or to acquire a firearm.

He was arrested in flagrante delicto for the crime of international trafficking in firearms and referred to the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

