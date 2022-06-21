Festival of conversations will precede this year’s Rock in Rio edition

Rock in Rio 2022, scheduled for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th and 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th of September, in the City of Rock, in Rio de Janeiro, will be preceded by a festival of conversations that will take place simultaneously in Brazil and in Portugal, as a result of the Rock in Rio Learning Unit. It’s Rock in Rio Humanorama, which will bring together special guests, with diverse experiences, to debate topics of interest to society.

“We wanted a name that conveyed the message of the human being at the center of the conversation”, he told today (20) to Brazil Agency the vice president of Learning Experience at Rock in Rio, Agatha Arêas. To the Greek word “hórama”, which means “what is unveiled, seen, spectacle”, the term “human” was added, resulting in the spectacle of the human, to stimulate and create an exchange of conversations and messages. Aghata explained that it is about dialogues, exchanges and that there are no lectures.

At each conversation, three or four guests, with different origins, experiences and worldviews, participate in a chat about building a better and more human world. The guests are mostly Brazilian and Portuguese. From there, the public will be able to increase their repertoire of understanding and obtain subsidies to build critical thinking, based on real information and the experience of other people. “And then, we can draw our own perceptions at a time when the world is very polarized, we believe that due to the lack of information, knowledge, lack of active listening”, added Agatha.

The objective is for listeners and guests to put themselves in each other’s shoes and exercise this empathic posture, without “entering into a binary dynamic of right or wrong, it is this or that, because there are many different situations and it is necessary to understand the circumstances of each one.” one,” he said. According to Agatha. even if there are non-negotiable values ​​for each person, most of the time, it is possible to exercise tolerance, empathy, to understand and realize why truths and different life experiences are constructed.

hybrid format

Among the 150 guests are already confirmed Siyabulela Mandela, activist and great-grandson of Nelson Mandela; and the Brazilians Criolo, rapper, composer and actor; Angelica, TV presenter; Rita von Hunty, teacher, actor, youtubercomedian and drag queen; and Noêmia Oliveira, actress of the production company Porta dos Fundos.

The second edition of Rock in Rio Humanorama will take place between the 28th and 31st of July, in a hybrid format. The programation online is entirely free of charge and will take place in Brazil from 10 am to 3 pm, daily, with recorded conversations and interventions by Dante Freitas and Renan Hannouche, from the Gravidade Zero innovation space, who will interact with the public in real time, acting as dynamizers for the dialogues. There will be translation into Libras and subtitling, in Brazil, and translation into sign language, in Portugal.

There will be 110 activities in total, with 16 hours of recorded and live conversations. According to Agatha, the project aims to create an inclusive, accessible and democratic environment because it is free. Interested parties must apply to the site of the event platform.

Presential

For the first time, there will be an in-person part in São Paulo, at the Learning Village, an innovation and technology center focused on education and people development.

Tickets will be paid, and each of them will donate an HSM University course to entrepreneurial talents from the periphery of Brazil. The experience is unprecedented and will take place at the same time as the virtual chats, with the difference that it will last until 7 pm. The in-person part of the 2nd Rock in Rio Humanorama will only be in Brazil.

The expectation is to receive 250 people per day, totaling one thousand in the four days of the event.

In Portugal, in May, four talk shows, or face-to-face conversations, in the workspace inside the Lisbon City of Rock, which brought together four or five people, each one, including academics, entrepreneurs and other guests, for an exchange of transforming ideas. The action, which started in Portugal, should soon be brought to Brazil and pass through Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and other cities. The conversations last, on average, an hour, with another one of fraternization.

The first edition of Rock in Rio Humanorama was held in September last year, exclusively in the online. According to Agatha, as in the previous festival, the goal is to reach an audience of 15 thousand spectators this year, as happened in 2021, “and from there onwards”.