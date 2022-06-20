Swimming: Nicholas Santos wins silver at the Budapest World Cup

Brazilian Nicholas Santos won, early this Sunday afternoon (19), the silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly event at the World Aquatics Championship held in Budapest (Hungary).

IT’S PRATAAAAAAA!!🥈🏊 It’s from @NicholasSantos1at the Swimming World Cup in Budapest 🇭🇺 22.78 in the 50m butterfly Nobody can hold Grandpa Boyoooo! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3FSB08xMze — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) June 19, 2022

The athlete from São Paulo, 42 years old, completed the race in 22s78. The gold went to the American Caeleb Dressel, who won the second championship with a time of 22.57. American Michael Andrew, with 22s79, closed the podium.

In addition to the medal, the Brazilian’s fourth in long-distance World Championships (50 meters), Santos renewed for the third time his own record as the oldest athlete to reach the podium in a Worlds edition. Another impressive detail of the Brazilian’s career is the record of 17 World Cups played in his career between short and long pool events. Thus, in this edition Nicholas equaled the Swedish Therese Alshammar, who retired in 2017.