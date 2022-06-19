Pension fund in Zaporozhye region will start working from July 1

SIMFEROPOL, June 18 – RIA Novosti. The pension fund in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, will start working from July 1, said the head of the military-civilian administration of the city, Galina Danilchenko.

“Preparatory work is underway in Melitopol for the opening of the Pension Fund of the Melitopol Territorial Administration. From July 1, the Pension Fund of Melitopol will begin accepting the first applications from our pensioners,” Danilchenko said in a video message published on the administration’s Telegram channel.

