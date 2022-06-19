Spain fights wildfires amid heat wave

Firefighters struggled Saturday to control wildfires in Spain, and people sought relief with fans, shade and plenty of water during an off-season heat wave that raised temperatures to record levels.

Spain was on track to record its highest early summer temperatures in decades, with forecasts between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius in Zaragoza, in the northeast, and areas of Navarra and La Rioja in northern Spain, according to the national climate agency.

In Zaragoza, which is forecast to have the highest temperature in Spain at 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday, people fanned themselves with fans and newspapers in an open market, under the shade, as they hydrate. By 4pm (local time) the temperature had reached 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Dry conditions and winds caused forest fires in several areas, with Zamora, near the border with Portugal, among the hardest hit.

Nearly 20,000 hectares of land were burned in the Sierra de la Culebra mountain range, and the fire “was still active,” the regional government of Castile and Leon, where Zamora is located, said on Twitter.

On Saturday afternoon, the local government said 11 villages had been isolated and about 500 firefighters were working to put out the flames.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries.