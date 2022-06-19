Brazil suffers second defeat in Volleyball Nations League

The Brazilian women’s team was defeated by Italy by 3 sets to 1 (partials of 25/17, 25/15, 14/25 and 25/14), this Saturday (18) at the Nilson Nelson gymnasium, in Brasília, for the League of Nations of volleyball.

🇺🇸 1 x 3 🇮🇹

17/25, 15/25, 25/14 and 14/25 Today it didn’t work for our girls. But no time to mourn. This Sunday there’s more, this time against 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/UgCZQAeFlD — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) June 18, 2022

This is the second setback for Brazil in the competition, in which it has already fallen against the United States in a match played in Shreveport-Bossier City (USA). Coach José Roberto Guimarães’ team has five victories in the current Nations League.

The women’s team will return to play for the competition next Sunday (19), when it measures forces with Serbia from 10 am (Brazilia time).