Parasports: Edenilson Floriani breaks record in javelin throw

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 32 mins ago
1 minute read

With the mark of 59.19 meters, Edenilson Floriani, from Santa Catarina, broke the world record in the javelin throw event of the F42 class (for athletes with disabilities in the lower limbs), during the 2nd phase of the National Athletics Circuit, this Saturday (18). ) at the Paralympic Training Center in São Paulo.

Edenilson surpassed his own mark of 56.56 meters, which he reached on September 29, 2019. “It is a joy to know that I am returning to my pre-pandemic rhythm. It was a difficult and complicated period to train. It’s always good to improve performance”, declared the athlete.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the Santa Catarina native competed in the javelin throw and shot put, placing, respectively, in 6th and 7th positions.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 32 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

NATO Secretary General says conflict in Ukraine could ‘last for years’

37 mins ago

The big differences between Petro and the defendant | Opinion

57 mins ago

CDC recommends Covid-19 vaccine for children 6 months and older

2 hours ago

How to eat a high fiber diet (with menu)

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.