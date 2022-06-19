Parasports: Edenilson Floriani breaks record in javelin throw

With the mark of 59.19 meters, Edenilson Floriani, from Santa Catarina, broke the world record in the javelin throw event of the F42 class (for athletes with disabilities in the lower limbs), during the 2nd phase of the National Athletics Circuit, this Saturday (18). ) at the Paralympic Training Center in São Paulo.

Edenilson surpassed his own mark of 56.56 meters, which he reached on September 29, 2019. “It is a joy to know that I am returning to my pre-pandemic rhythm. It was a difficult and complicated period to train. It’s always good to improve performance”, declared the athlete.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the Santa Catarina native competed in the javelin throw and shot put, placing, respectively, in 6th and 7th positions.