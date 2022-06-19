The big differences between Petro and the defendant | Opinion

Every day the great differences between Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernández emerge more clearly, differences that show Colombians the way so that they do not make mistakes and, finally, begin the march of the great changes that the country urges.

Petro is with a decent and hard-working Colombia, reunited with his people, in the factories, as happened in Cúcuta and Suaita, Santander; in the agricultural fields, as happened in Vélez, also in Santander; in their homes and herds of cattle, as happened in Yopal; sharing with the humble and receiving the clamorous spontaneous support of the population, as was seen in the capital of Casanare on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, when the people poured into the streets to cheer him and greet him up close, something never seen there .

Hernández takes refuge in the caves of the corrupt mafias, flees from debates and interviews, gets into the Miami worms and only appears in videos with young women, dressed like a vulgar fifth-rate rattle.

Petro shows his resume in a job application to all citizens, because he aspires to be his president, that is, the one who fulfills the people’s mandate; he publishes his income statement; He demonstrates in the dialogue with the community the enormous knowledge of the problems of each region, he listens and proposes possible and absolutely necessary solutions.

Hernandez, on the other hand, escapes from any open space, hides in his lairs protected by individuals committed to mercenaries, as happened in Miami, because he does not want to respond to the very serious cases of corruption and outrage for which he will go to trial, accused, because it is not just one, as has been denounced, but two that await him: the first, for the contract that he, his son Luis Carlos and his wife wanted to tie for 30 years with the firm Vitalogic, for the disposal of garbage in Bucaramanga, for 670,000 million pesos and a juicy bribe or bribe for a million and a half dollars, and another process for persecuting the workers of the capital of Santander, which flagrantly violates the labor rights of municipal State employees. The trials will be on July 21 and 26.

Petro is a man from home, with a fighting wife who is also reunited with her people in the campaign, and with a vice-presidential candidate like Francia Márquez, filling with hope and social commitment the venues in which people listen to her with devotion, such as It happened in Cartago, in the north of Valle del Cauca, on June 13.

Hernández, meanwhile, continues in his luxurious rooms, avoiding answers about so many lies of his, such as those spilled in the case of the disappearance of his adoptive daughter Juliana, of whom he has said that she was kidnapped, first, by the FARC; then, by the ELN, and, lately, by unspecified armed groups that, according to the accused, had murdered her, but in reality, according to investigations by journalists from Bucaramanga and other cities, she was alive, in full exercise. of his citizen life, with properties in his name and with an assigned voting place, and, furthermore, used by Hernández to generate pity and votes from unwary people who believe his dark stories that reveal what he is capable of doing in order to achieve his goals. objectives.

Petro speaks clearly and with respect to his constituents, shows his program, explains it with academic solvency and overflows with his command of the economy, society, politics, culture and history.

Hernández only insults, attacks women, state workers, Catholics who venerate the Virgin Mary, threatens to become a tyrant who would govern based on emergency decrees, since he ignores the rule of law, international politics and is handled like a puppet by his advisers who script what he says.

The differences are so abysmal that, in order to smear Petro, the Uribista regime of Duque, with the entire unified oligarchic ruling class, has unleashed the most brutal dirty war against the campaign of the Historical Pact, for which it has the complicity of the media. of communication of the elites, dedicated to hiding the prominent cases of alleged corruption of Hernández and creating fictitious electoral scandals, such as the balloons with illegal and criminal leaks that the government’s political police delivered to the magazine Semana, converted into the official bulletin of the regime.

The differences are evident, and grow day by day. As we said in a recent analysis, the dilemma today is between decency, knowledge and pluralism, represented by Petro and Francia, and corruption, ignorance and tyranny, represented by Hernández and his associates.

I am sure that the Colombian people will not make a mistake on Sunday, June 19.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source