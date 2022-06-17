Winter will be marked by below-average rainfall in the South and Southeast

The action of the La Niña phenomenon should persist throughout the winter, with a tendency to increase rainfall in the North and Northeast regions and reduce the possibility of more intense rains in the South and Southeast. The forecast is from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) for the upcoming season.

In the Southern Hemisphere, winter starts next Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 6:14 am and will end on September 22, at 10:04 pm (Brazilia time). The season is normally marked by the least rainy period in the Southeast, Central-West and part of the North and Northeast regions of Brazil, while the highest volumes of rain are concentrated in the northwest of the North Region, east of the Northeast and part of the South Region. from Brazil.

In addition to a lower incidence of solar radiation, the station is also characterized by the incursions of cold air masses, coming from the south of the continent, which cause a sharp drop in air temperature, resulting in average values ​​below 22ºC over the eastern part. from the South and Southeast regions of Brazil.

For the North Region, Inmet’s forecast indicates a greater probability that rains will occur above the climatological average, mainly over the northern range of the region. In areas of southern Pará and Tocantins, there is a tendency for rains to be close to and below average.

The air temperature in the coming months is expected to remain above average in much of the region. It is noteworthy that the conditions of lack of rain in the south of the Amazon, very common in the months of July to September, combined with the high temperature and low relative humidity of the air, favor the incidence of fires and forest fires. On the other hand, this does not rule out the occurrence of possible episodes of cold in this region, due to the passage of more continental cold air masses.

The Inmet forecast indicates rainfall above the historical average for the entire range close to the northeast coast, due to the impacts of La Niña and also the pattern of warmer waters close to the coast. In western Bahia and southern Piauí and Maranhão, rainfall may be close to average, as these areas are already in their least rainy season.

Regarding temperature, the forecast indicates that this winter there will be a predominance of temperatures close to and above average in much of the region.

In the Midwest Region, the dry period has already started and the trend is for a decrease in relative humidity in the coming months, with daily values ​​that can be below 30% and minimum peaks below 20%. Thus, the forecast for the winter indicates that in specific areas in the southwest of Mato Grosso do Sul and northwest of Mato Grosso, rainfall may be slightly above average.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average, due to the permanence of dry and hot air masses, mainly in the months of August and September, favoring the occurrence of fires and forest fires. In some locations in eastern Mato Grosso do Sul and southern Mato Grosso, temperatures may be slightly below their climatological values, due to the passage of some more continental cold air masses.

According to Inmet’s forecast, rains should remain close to or slightly below average, but the occurrence of rains near the coast of the Southeast Region cannot be ruled out, due to the passage of cold fronts.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average in most parts of the region, but the possibility of a drop in average air temperature due to the entry of cold air masses cannot be ruled out, and frosts may form in regions of high altitude.

Inmet’s forecast for the winter months indicates a predominance of below-average rainfall in much of the Southern Region, as a result of the impacts of the La Niña phenomenon. However, in western areas of the three states, as well as in the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul, rainfall may occur close to or slightly above the climatology.

Temperatures close to and below average are forecast for a large part of the South Region, as the incursion of air masses of polar origin, especially in the months of July and August, may cause a decline in temperatures, allowing the occurrence of frosts in some locations, especially those of higher altitude. Average temperatures above the climatology of the quarter are forecast for northern Paraná.