What facts should you know about albinism? | News

What facts should you know about albinism? | News

Albinism is defined as a rare, non-contagious, hereditary and congenital disorder that can occur in people of both sexes in any part of the world, which is why the United Nations Organization (UN) promotes this Sunday the International Day of Awareness about Albinism. this condition under the theme “strength beyond all odds”.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The world marks Albinism Awareness Day

The UN specified that the theme selected for this year aims to “highlight the achievements made by people with albinism around the world”, as well as show that they can defy any pre-established logic.

According to the entity, it is estimated that in North America and Europe one in 17,000 to 20,000 people has some type of albinism, while it is more common in sub-Saharan Africa, one in 1,400 people is affected in Tanzania and there are prevalences of up to one of every thousand people in ethnic groups in Southern Africa.

Nobody should be discriminated against because of their physical appearance.

On International Albinism Awareness Day, this June 13, and always, let us defend the human rights of all, around the world.

Plus: pic.twitter.com/XA5vQUs7Zb

— United Nations (@ONU_es)

June 13, 2020

Here are some relevant facts you should know about albinism:

Detection

Depending on the type of albinism, the color of hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes can range from blonde, dark, or light brown to white. It is possible to notice an involuntary movement of the eyes and a decrease in visual acuity.

Through several physical examinations it is possible to determine if the person has this disorder, evaluating the possible family history of it.

types of albinism

Albinism can be classified into two main types:

– Oculocutaneous albinism (OCA): This type of disorder is the strongest because it affects the eyes, hair and skin. It is inherited from the mother and father who are carriers of the gene and is divided into seven forms: OCA1, OCA2, OCA3, OCA4, OCA5, OCA6 and OCA7.

– Ocular albinism (OA): It is less common and affects only the eyes. The skin and hair have normal or slightly decreased pigmentation, and it occurs when there is a change in the GPR143 gene, which is located on the X chromosome, inherited from the mother.

Visual problems

People with albinism are recommended to avoid exposure to the sun or, if they do, use the appropriate lenses, since they cannot develop the necessary ocular pigmentation for protection from ultraviolet rays.

According to gynecologist doctor María Clara Di Nunzio, this condition “determines decreased visual acuity (usually 20/60 to 20/400), refractive errors (myopia, hypermetopia, astigmatism), and different degrees of photophobia”, a great ocular discomfort before exposure to light.

delicate skin

The skin of albinos is very sensitive to sun exposure, so they must use the corresponding protectors. In addition, they present a considerable risk of suffering from skin cancer.

Healing

So far, specialists have not determined a possible cure for this disorder. However, this does not prevent them from having a normal life. The treatments used are intended to improve the quality of life of people with this condition.

Discrimination

The UN has warned about reports that reveal cases of people with albinism who are victims of discrimination and stigmatization in the world, mainly in African countries.

People with albinism face more severe forms of discrimination and violence in regions where most of the general population has relatively dark skin.

They also indicated that since 2010 they have recorded around 700 cases of attacks and murders of albino people in 28 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Figure that accounts only for reported cases.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source