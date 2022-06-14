Iran accuses the IAEA of taking political and not technical decisions | News

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzade said Monday that the recent resolution against Iran adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was a “political and not a technical” action.

The spokesman criticized the visit of the IAEA director general, Rafael Grossi, to Israel before the meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors.

He also questioned the change in the tone of his comments which showed that he “was in the wrong place at the wrong time meeting the wrong people, which has dealt a bad blow to the agency’s reputation,” Khatibzadeh said.

During his weekly press conference, the spokesman stated that “we could not leave this political and non-technical measure by the IAEA unanswered. We take our own measures,” he added, referring to the disconnection of some of the IAEA’s surveillance cameras in facilities Iran nuclear.

But the interaction between Iran and the international nuclear agency will continue within the technical framework, the Iranian spokesman said, calling on the IAEA to be “impartial and independent.”

Last Thursday it was announced in Vienna that Iran had informed the IAEA that 27 surveillance cameras had been removed from its nuclear facilities.

Last Wednesday, the IAEA Board of Governors approved a resolution proposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, accusing Iran of not cooperating.

For his part, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hosein Amirabdolahian, defended this Monday Tehran’s decision to install new centrifuges and withdraw cameras from the IAEA, after last week’s condemnatory resolution, while criticizing the “excessive demands ” presented by the international community.

“Every time the other side has made excessive demands (during talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal), we have used the country’s tools and might to make them understand that the interests and well-being of the Iranian nation are important. for us and that we will maintain our efforts to that end,” he said.





