Ministry opens registration for courses on sustainability

The Ministry of the Environment has open enrollment for two courses on sustainability practices in everyday life. Registration is free and the courses run until July 15th. In total, 2,000 places will be offered in each one.

The first course, called “Sustainable Lifestyles”, deals with topics ranging from sustainable means of transport and practical tips to be applied in everyday life, to techniques for saving water and energy. The second, which deals with production and sustainable consumption, seeks to sensitize professionals, students and citizens in general about the inclusion of sustainability criteria in the supply and demand of products and services. Among the topics covered in the course are sustainable construction, reverse logistics and good practices for energy sustainability.

The content of the two courses is available on the Educa+ portal, a 100% digital distance learning platform run by the Ministry of the Environment. To register, interested parties need to access the portal ead.mma.gov.br, click on “Open registration”, select the course and click on “register”.