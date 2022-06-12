Vasco and Cruzeiro face off at Maracanã, with tickets already sold out

Two of the most traditional teams in Brazilian football, Vasco and Cruzeiro are also the two teams in the best phase of this year’s Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and put to the test the good moment in a duel of high expectations this Sunday (12), at 16h ( Brasília time), at Maracanã. Cruzmaltino – whose usual home is the São Januário stadium – changed the location of the game and will have its supporters in weight. Tickets on both sides sold out quickly and more than 65,000 fans are expected. On one side will be Raposa, leader of the competition with 28 points; on the other, Cruzmaltino, third place and the only undefeated player, with 21 points. THE National Radio broadcasts the game with narration by Rodrigo Campos, comments by Bruno Mendes, reporting by Rodrigo Ricardo and news duty with Astrid Nick.

Vasco has lived hectic days since the announcement of the departure of coach Zé Ricardo, exactly a week ago. He resigned to take over Shimizu S-Pulse, from the Japanese top division. Two days later, the team, led by assistant Emílio Faro, beat Náutico, in Recife, 3-2, winning their first victory away from home in the competition, after four draws. In total, there are five wins and six draws in Serie B, which leave the club in a comfortable position within the G4. At first, Vasco will continue to be directed by Faro, as the board has not yet defined a new commander.

Regarding the team that beat Timbu, the interim coach will have to re-assign Colombian defender Juan Quintero, who was suspended and was replaced by debutant Danilo Boza.

On the Cruzeiro side, the move is to leave the defense, since Eduardo Brock received the third yellow card against CRB, on the last Wednesday and is out of the game. The expectation is that the vacancy will be occupied by Geovane Jesus, who has already replaced him during the game at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte,

The rearguards, by the way, are strong weapons for both teams. This Sunday’s game will put two of the best defenses in the championship face to face. Along with Grêmio, Cruzeiro has the fewest goals conceded (four), while Vasco comes soon after, tied with Sport, with five.

If this Sunday’s opponent still hasn’t lost in Serie B, Cruzeiro maintains an almost equal invincibility, since they were only defeated in the opening round, by Bahia. Since then, there have been ten games without a loss, with nine wins and one draw, eight of those victories in a row, in the sequence that is in force.

During this period, the team coached by Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano also advanced in the Copa do Brazil, where they will face Fluminense in the round of 16. Vasco, in turn, won’t play any more competitions until the end of the year.