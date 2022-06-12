Today is the day: week has Valentine’s Day and Corpus Christi
Valentine’s Day is the celebration that opens the second week of June: in Brazil, the day dedicated to lovers is celebrated, since 1948, on June 12. like the Reporter BrazilTV news from TV Brazil, he explained, the date’s origin is commercial: it arises from an advertising campaign commissioned by the extinct chain of department stores Exhibition Clipper, designed to move commerce precisely in a period of downturn in the sector. Not to mention that the chosen date is the eve of Saint Anthony’s Day (June 13), which is reputed to be a matchmaker. Understand a little more about the history of Valentine’s Day in Brazil:
And to talk about love, we rescued two episodes of TV Brazil that tell stories about feelings and love relationships: in 2019, the Reporting Paths discussed love in app times, and how flirting and staring are giving way to photo likes, instant messages and “matching”:
already the Special Programin 2014, told love stories of people with some type of disability, and how they experience sexuality.
June 12 also draws the attention of the whole world to the fight against child labour. THE Brazil Agency brought data from a report from the International Labor Organization (ILO) and Unicef indicating that, for the first time in 20 years, the number of child victims of child labor has increased – it was 160 million last year. The physical and psychological impacts on children and adolescents subjected to this practice was the subject of this interview that aired last year on national afternoongives National Radio of the Amazon. Listen:
On June 13, 2012, the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development – Rio+20 began in Rio de Janeiro. Part of the coverage of Brazil Communication Company (EBC) is still available on the summit hotsite, whose final document was adopted by 190 countries.
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the death of actress Leila Diniz (learn more in the article on Brazil Agency). A pioneer in the movement that demanded women’s freedom, she died on June 14, 1972, at the age of 27, a victim of a plane crash. O from there to here, who dedicated an episode to her ten years ago, recalls that “the tragic and premature death caused national commotion and served to transform it into a myth”. Watch:
The 14th of June also saw the end of the Falklands War, fought between Argentina and the United Kingdom for the control of the Falkland Islands (Falkland) and ended in 1982. The program all voicesgives Radio MEC, retrieved the extraordinary edition, aired during the broadcast of a match between Flamengo and Grêmio on Rádio Globo, announcing the Argentine surrender to British troops. The news was read by the announcer Arildes Cardoso:
This year, Acre celebrates 60 years of elevation to the status of state. The law that transformed the then national territory into a state was sanctioned on June 15, 1962, by then president João Goulart. In 2021, the national afternoongives National Radio of the Amazonbrought the historian and archaeologist in Acre, Marcos Vinícius Neves, to talk about the history of the state:
If he were alive, the writer Ariano Suassuna would be 95 years old this Thursday (16). The talent of the author of books such as The compassionate car and The penalty and the lawwho passed away in 2014, is revered in this episode of remember is TVgives TV Brazil: in the program the magiciansdisplayed by the old TVE in 1979, Suassuna tells stories of her childhood and youth, the inspiration to write The compassionate car and literature:
Thursday (16) is also a sacred day for Catholics – it is Corpus Christi, which, in some states and municipalities, is considered a holiday – in most parts of the country, it is customary to decree an optional point on the day. Corpus Christi (“body of Christ”, in the Latin translation) is celebrated 60 days after Easter, recalls, according to Catholicism, the institution of the eucharist through the transformation of bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ. The celebrations are known for the famous colorful carpets, through which the processions with the consecrated host pass.
Check the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays:
June 12th to 18th, 2022
12
President José Sarney announces the launch of the Bresser Plan, which freezes rents and wages (35 years)
World Day Against Child Labor – established in 2002 by the International Labor Organization
Valentine’s Day – unofficial celebration of Brazil since 1948, which emerged from an advertising campaign commissioned by the extinct chain of department stores Exposition Clipper, from São Paulo
13
Birth of São Paulo composer and conductor Antônio Lago (135 years old)
Beginning of the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development, Rio+20 (10 years)
Saint Anthony’s Day
14
Death of Rio de Janeiro actress Leila Diniz (50 years old)
Birth of actress Camila Pitanga (45 years old) from Rio de Janeiro
The Falklands War ends, with the surrender of the Argentines (40 years)
World Blood Donor Day
15
Death of instrumentalist Artur de Souza Nascimento, known as Tute (65 years old)
Acre is elevated to state category (60 years old)
Beginning of the II Peace Conference, in The Hague, Netherlands (115 years) – Rui Barbosa, who headed the Brazilian delegation, challenged equality based on force and upheld, within the scope of public international law, the equality of States
Benjamin Franklin invents the lightning rod (270 years)
World Violence Awareness Day against the Elderly – commemoration instituted in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Abuse against the Elderly, which has the support of the World Health Organization
16
Birth of Paraiba writer Ariano Suassuna (95 years old)
Corpus Christi Day – Mobile Date
Bloomsday – established in Ireland to honor the character Leopold Bloom, protagonist of Ulysses, by James Joyce. In the entire world, it is the only day dedicated to a character in a book.
World Sea Turtle Day
17
Clodovil Hernandes (85 years old) of São Paulo fashion designer
Birth of Alagoas physician, educator and politician Lily Lages (115 years old) – first woman to hold a professorship in medicine in Brazil and first deputy for Alagoas
Brazilian men’s soccer team wins second world title in Chile (60 years old)
World Day to Combat Drought and Desertification – date established by Resolution A/RES/49/115, of January 30, 1995, of the UN General Assembly to mark the date of adoption of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification , established in the French city of Paris, on June 17, 1994
18
Birth of British singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, entrepreneur, music producer, filmmaker and animal rights activist Paul McCartney (80 years old)
Birth of drummer Fê Lemos (60 years old) – founder of the bands Aborto Elétrico and Capital Inicial
Birth of São Paulo singer Sérgio Ricardo (90 years old)
Birth of São Paulo singer Celly Campello (80 years old)
Born composer, filmmaker and singer from São Paulo Sérgio Ricardo (90 years old)
National Japanese Immigration Day – celebrated by Brazilians, according to law nº 11.142, of July 25, 2005, to mark the date of arrival in Brazil of the Japanese ship Kasato-Maru, which docked in the Brazilian city of Santos on June 18, 1908
National Creole Drum Day
Autistic Pride Day – celebrated to mark the date of creation of Aspies for Freedom, established on June 18, 2004 and which became the first institution in the world to use the term “pride” related to autism in order to educate the general public on autism-related issues
National Chemist Day
