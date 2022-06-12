Today is the day: week has Valentine’s Day and Corpus Christi

Valentine’s Day is the celebration that opens the second week of June: in Brazil, the day dedicated to lovers is celebrated, since 1948, on June 12. like the Reporter BrazilTV news from TV Brazil, he explained, the date’s origin is commercial: it arises from an advertising campaign commissioned by the extinct chain of department stores Exhibition Clipper, designed to move commerce precisely in a period of downturn in the sector. Not to mention that the chosen date is the eve of Saint Anthony’s Day (June 13), which is reputed to be a matchmaker. Understand a little more about the history of Valentine’s Day in Brazil:

And to talk about love, we rescued two episodes of TV Brazil that tell stories about feelings and love relationships: in 2019, the Reporting Paths discussed love in app times, and how flirting and staring are giving way to photo likes, instant messages and “matching”:

already the Special Programin 2014, told love stories of people with some type of disability, and how they experience sexuality.

June 12 also draws the attention of the whole world to the fight against child labour. THE Brazil Agency brought data from a report from the International Labor Organization (ILO) and Unicef ​​indicating that, for the first time in 20 years, the number of child victims of child labor has increased – it was 160 million last year. The physical and psychological impacts on children and adolescents subjected to this practice was the subject of this interview that aired last year on national afternoongives National Radio of the Amazon. Listen:

On June 13, 2012, the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development – Rio+20 began in Rio de Janeiro. Part of the coverage of Brazil Communication Company (EBC) is still available on the summit hotsite, whose final document was adopted by 190 countries.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the death of actress Leila Diniz (learn more in the article on Brazil Agency). A pioneer in the movement that demanded women’s freedom, she died on June 14, 1972, at the age of 27, a victim of a plane crash. O from there to here, who dedicated an episode to her ten years ago, recalls that “the tragic and premature death caused national commotion and served to transform it into a myth”. Watch:

The 14th of June also saw the end of the Falklands War, fought between Argentina and the United Kingdom for the control of the Falkland Islands (Falkland) and ended in 1982. The program all voicesgives Radio MEC, retrieved the extraordinary edition, aired during the broadcast of a match between Flamengo and Grêmio on Rádio Globo, announcing the Argentine surrender to British troops. The news was read by the announcer Arildes Cardoso:

This year, Acre celebrates 60 years of elevation to the status of state. The law that transformed the then national territory into a state was sanctioned on June 15, 1962, by then president João Goulart. In 2021, the national afternoongives National Radio of the Amazonbrought the historian and archaeologist in Acre, Marcos Vinícius Neves, to talk about the history of the state:

If he were alive, the writer Ariano Suassuna would be 95 years old this Thursday (16). The talent of the author of books such as The compassionate car and The penalty and the lawwho passed away in 2014, is revered in this episode of remember is TVgives TV Brazil: in the program the magiciansdisplayed by the old TVE in 1979, Suassuna tells stories of her childhood and youth, the inspiration to write The compassionate car and literature:

Thursday (16) is also a sacred day for Catholics – it is Corpus Christi, which, in some states and municipalities, is considered a holiday – in most parts of the country, it is customary to decree an optional point on the day. Corpus Christi (“body of Christ”, in the Latin translation) is celebrated 60 days after Easter, recalls, according to Catholicism, the institution of the eucharist through the transformation of bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ. The celebrations are known for the famous colorful carpets, through which the processions with the consecrated host pass.

And on the 17th, it will be 60 years since the Brazilian team won the second world championship, in Chile. Captain Mauro Ramos lifted the Jules Rimet Cup after Brazil’s 3-1 victory over Czechoslovakia (goals by Amarildo, Zito and Vavá, for Brazil, and Masoput, for Czechoslovakia). O from there to heregives TV Brazil, brought stories of this achievement, led by the brilliant Garrincha. Watch the first part of the program (click to watch the second and the third part from the episode):

On Saturday (18), beatle Paul McCartney turns 80, as well as the National Day of Japanese Immigration and the Day of Artist Pride.

Check the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays: