Ministry of Health signs contract for the acquisition of 50 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health signed, this Friday (30), an agreement with Pfizer for the purchase of 50 million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. With the acquisition, which complements the current contract, the total number of doses will reach 150 million. Throughout 2022, 81 million doses were delivered to Brazil, and the remaining 69 million doses under the agreement will be delivered by the second quarter of 2023.

The agreement currently provides for the delivery of bivalent vaccines for people over 12 years of age and monovalent vaccines for age groups from 6 months to 11 years. The current contract also includes the delivery of potential vaccines adapted to new variants that may be approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

For the age group from 6 months to 4 years old, two deliveries are planned in 2023: the first, with 16 million doses, in the first quarter and the second, with 6.68 million doses, in the second quarter. For the public from 5 to 11 years of age, two deliveries are also planned: the first, with 11 million doses, by the first quarter and the second, with 6.57 million, in the second quarter. As for the adult public, a delivery of 9.7 million doses of the bivalent vaccine BA.4/BA.5 is expected until June.

So far, the Ministry of Health has invested more than BRL 38 billion in the acquisition of vaccines against Covid-19. Pasta has so far distributed more than 577 million doses of immunizers to all states and the Federal District.

Marco Guimaraes

Ministry of Health