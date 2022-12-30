Brazilian Natural Medicine

Public Consultation for the development of social protection actions receives suggestions until January 23 — Português (Brasil)

The document “National Guidelines for articulation between the Unified Health System (SUS) and the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS) for the promotion of comprehensive care and social protection for people in situations of vulnerability and social risk is available for public consultation. , living with HIV/AIDS, Syphilis, Viral Hepatitis, Leprosy and Tuberculosis”. Contributions can be submitted until January 23.

The objective is to guide the health and social assistance networks in the three spheres of management, supporting managers and professionals in the development of collaborative actions between SUS and SUAS for the social protection of people affected by these infections. The guidelines are the result of activities agreed under the Technical Cooperation Agreement (ACT) No. 60/2021 between SVS/MS and the National Social Assistance Secretariat of the Ministry of Citizenship (SNAS/MC), signed in June 2021.

The National Secretary of Social Assistance, Maria Yvelônia Barbosa, points out that “these conditions are strongly impacted by social determinants, requiring an intersectoral confrontation. SUAS has a wide network in the territories and joint action between SUS and SUAS can favor adherence to the treatment, achieving a cure and coping with vulnerabilities, risks, stigmas and prejudices resulting from these diseases and infections”.

For the secretary of SVS, Arnaldo Correia Medeiros, “the engagement of organized civil society, health and social assistance workers, researchers, among other partners, is essential in the development and qualification of collaborative actions between the two networks. With the public consultation, we hope to receive these contributions and thus have a document that reflects the needs of society as a whole”.

Ministry of Health



