Ministry of Health will issue International Certificate of Vaccination for Yellow Fever through Connect SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilians who are immunized against yellow fever, as of this Friday (30), will be able to issue the International Certificate of Vaccination through the Connect SUS app. The update was implemented by the Ministry of Health and meets the request of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), to speed up and expand the issuance of the document.

For this, improvements were implemented in the National Health Data Network (RNDS), through the Department of Informatics of the SUS (Datasus), allowing the receipt of records of vaccines against Yellow Fever, sent by information systems integrated into the network.

The Secretary of Primary Health Care (Saps) promoted updates to the e-SUS APS Electronic Record, enabling the recording and sending of immunizations to the network, provided that the health establishment has already integrated the e-SUS APS to the RNDS.

It is important to reinforce that, at this moment, the certificate will be available for vaccination records made from now on. The document can be accessed in a similar way to what already happens with the National Certificate of Vaccination Covid-19, in the “Vaccines” icon, within Connect SUS.

Ministry of Health