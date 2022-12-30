Ministry of Health goes to Angola to prepare a project on tackling leprosy — Português (Brasil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Ministry of Health goes to Angola to prepare a project on tackling leprosy

A delegation from the Ministry of Health was in Luanda, Angola, to prepare a Technical Cooperation Project on leprosy. The “Missão Angola” took place in the first half of December. The proposal came from the Angolan Ministry of Health and was received by the Brazilian portfolio during a meeting of health ministers from the community of Portuguese-speaking countries.

In total, five representatives of the Department of Diseases, Chronic Conditions and Sexually Transmitted Infections (SVS/MS) participated in the Brazilian delegation, which also included a representative of the Special Adviser on International Health Affairs (Aisa/MS) and two civil servants from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the first day of the activity, the representatives were received at the National Directorate of Public Health of Angola by José Franco Martins, head of the Department of Disease Control, who welcomed them and expressed the institution’s expectations regarding potential cooperation. Then, the objectives of the mission were presented, as well as the functioning of the countries’ health systems and their national programs to combat leprosy.

The mission’s programming included technical visits to Angolan health services at different levels of care, as well as meetings with people affected by leprosy and civil society organizations in Angola. Now, the representatives of both countries are preparing the technical cooperation project proposal.

The expectation is that the project will be signed at the meeting of the Joint Brazil/Angola Committee, scheduled for 2023. From this, several activities will take place in both countries for the mutual improvement of surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and professional training on leprosy.

