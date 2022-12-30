Ministry of Health publishes new editions of instruction manuals — CMIO(Brazil)

Bearing in mind the importance of producing vital and epidemiological statistics in the country, the Ministry of Health, through the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS/MS), published updated versions of the instruction manuals for completing the Live Birth Certificates (DVN ) and Death (DO).

The DNV is the standard document used throughout the national territory to feed the Information System on Live Births (Sinasc). The data obtained from the DNV are essential to enable the monitoring of the number of live births in the country, prenatal care, pregnancy and childbirth, thus contributing to the knowledge of the maternal and child health situation throughout the territory. national. The newly released manual contains guidance on how to correctly complete the DNV, its flows, its importance and its basic concepts.

Since 1975, the Ministry of Health has adopted a standard DC model that is used throughout the national territory, which constitutes the standard document for feeding the Mortality Information System (SIM).

The data captured through the death certificate are essential for the production of mortality statistics, being fundamental for the analysis of the health situation, surveillance, monitoring and evaluation of public policies.

Completing the document, according to Brazilian legislation, is a medical act. Thus, in order to produce reliable statistics on mortality, the commitment of these professionals to guarantee the reliability and completeness of the recorded data is essential.

Ministry of Health