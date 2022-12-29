Ministry of Health signs four new contracts for the evolution of digital health in 2023 — Português (Brasil)

Transparency, trust, agility, quality and security. Based on these pillars, the Ministry of Health signed, this Wednesday (28), four new contracts through the Department of Informatics of the SUS (Datasus). With the aim of offering significant improvements to the technological platforms used by the Unified Health System, such as the ConectaSUS Cidadão application, for example, the new hires will also allow for the evolution of digital health in Brazil.

With the new contract, the Indigenous Health Support Houses (CASAIS), the Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI), the State Superintendencies, the Federal Hospitals of Rio de Janeiro and other establishments that have technological networks linked to the Ministry of Health will have more access quality.

“This document will enable a reduction of at least 60% in costs, since we were able to take advantage of previous improvements already installed and include new technologies. This sum of solutions reduced the value of the contract”, explained the general coordinator of Infrastructure and Information Security at Datasus, Jackeline Almeida, reinforcing that the contract was praised by the Ministry of Economy during the analysis of the Internal Collegiate for Technical Reference (CIRT) .

The new proposal brings greater protection to diverse information from the health universe, expands the backup routine (data copies, as a form of security file) and enhances the use of servers in Datasus safe rooms. New technologies were mapped and included in backup routines.

Cloud Infrastructure for the RNDS

The National Health Data Network (RNDS) works as an engine for health information systems, which enable the integration of data and the advancement of digital health in the country. The implementation of this network allowed, for example, the population to have access to their own clinical history in the palm of their hand, through the ConectaSUS Cidadão application. The pilot of this platform was implemented in 2020 to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and, since then, it has undergone several evolutions, and is currently in its second version. The new contract allows for the expansion of the RNDS with better infrastructure.

Systems development

The new contracting model for systems development was improved, allowing more agility in the processes of incorporating new technologies.

Ministry of Health