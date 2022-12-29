Ministry of Health incorporates Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to under 5 years in the SUS — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health recommends vaccination against Covid-19 for all children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The recommendation was evaluated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), which gave a favorable opinion on the incorporation of the immunizer in the SUS for this age group. The ordinance was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday (29).

According to the Technical Note published by Pasta, the recommendation is that the expansion of vaccination for this target audience take place in a staggered manner, depending on the availability of doses. The Ministry of Health has already distributed around one million doses for this age group and is in constant negotiations with the laboratory for the acquisition of new batches.

Children with comorbidities will be given priority, as has been happening since October of this year. For children without comorbidities, immunization will be performed by age group, following this guideline:

6 months to less than 1 year old

1 year to 2 years old

3 years old

4 years old

According to the document, the primary vaccination schedule should consist of three doses, with the initial two doses administered four weeks apart, followed by a third dose administered at least eight weeks after the second dose for this age group.

Children aged 3 and 4 who started the immunization schedule with the Covid-19 CoronaVac vaccine, an immunization also approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for this age group, must have the primary schedule completed with Coronavac.

The Technical Note also reinforces that there is no evidence regarding the interchangeability of vaccines in children. In this way, “it is recommended that states and municipalities reserve the necessary doses to complete the vaccination schedule of all children who start vaccination at this time”.

Ministry of Health