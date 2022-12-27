Saúde announces BRL 15 million for research and development in medical devices — Português (Brasil)

The health supply chain is a strategic and essential part of the country’s social and economic development. With the objective of promoting the sector’s industry, the Ministry of Health signed partnerships with the Brazilian Company of Research and Industrial Innovation (Embrapii) and announced, this Tuesday (27), the allocation of R$ 15 million for the area of medical devices. These are non-reimbursable resources that will be applied to the development of new technologies in the areas of oncology and cardiology.

The initiative will be implemented through the instrument called Basic Funding Alliance (BFA), developed by Embrapii. The proposal is to form alliances that unite the knowledge of at least two research centers, two companies and a startup. In a collaborative way and guided by technological challenges, they must develop projects worth at least R$ 5 million. The proposal with BFA is to create technological routes and generate innovations.

Together, researchers with complementary skills and entrepreneurs with different profiles should use the resources to develop technologies considered frontier for the health industry. “The focus is on the health sector, which, in addition to being strategic for Brazil, has an intensive demand for innovation”, explains José Luis Gordon, president of Embrapii.

The Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs of the Ministry of Health, Sandra Barros, reinforces this importance. “The Embrapii Management Contract, signed in 2021, will contribute the amount of BRL 100 million, a resource that will be allocated to research, development and innovation of technologies aimed at rare, oncological, cardiometabolic, infectious and neglected diseases, improving productivity in specialized services, improvement in resolution in Primary Care and in the field of Precision Health 1.0, focused on genetic tests and computational biology systems applied to clinical genomics. These areas are considered strategic and priority to meet the demands of the Unified Health System and strengthen its assistance”, she clarifies.

Technologies applied to health generate gains in productivity and efficiency. The use of artificial intelligence in medical devices, for example, provides agility and precision in diagnoses, in addition to assisting in clinical care. Actions backed by data also improve the treatment and monitoring of diseases, including in cases of recurrent symptoms in cancer patients, such as pain and respiratory failure. Chronic diseases figure in the ranking of the main causes of death in the country and are responsible for a significant portion of hospitalizations in the SUS.

innovation in health

The announcement of resources in partnership with Embrapii adds to a series of actions to stimulate innovation that the Ministry of Health developed during the year. “The strategy is to contribute to the construction of a solid industrial base, in which the different actors in the chain interact to develop new knowledge and technologies. This alliance favors a more competitive and self-sufficient industry in a sustainable way”, highlights Gordon.

Among the partnership’s initiatives is the accreditation of five science and technology institutions (Embrapii Units) to support companies in the sector in their innovation projects. In total, R$ 25 million were earmarked for this action. In the areas of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, four units were accredited: the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto of the University of São Paulo, the Center for Innovation in Pharmaceuticals of the University of São Paulo, the D’or Institute of Research and Teaching and the Innovation and Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines at UFMG. To work in the area of ​​medical equipment, NUTES, from the State University of Paraíba, was accredited.

Resources can be used to support projects involving the development of new molecules, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins; diagnostic kits; clinical and preclinical trials; production of blood products, health technologies focused on equipment, among others.

industry of the future

Another action resulting from the partnership between the Ministry of Health and Embrapii is the creation of a Competence Center for Advanced Therapies (CCTA), a measure aligned with the objectives of the National Program for Genomics and Precision Health – Genome Brasil.

For this, Embrapii will accredit a Scientific and Technological Institution (ICT) to create competencies in advanced therapies, form a knowledge base, train professionals, develop processes and national technological platforms in technologies for the future of the health industry. The CCTA should act in actions to expand and strengthen the scientific and technological competence installed in RD&I, in the training and qualification of human resources, in the creation of open innovation ecosystems involving startups and in a model of association of companies. The call is open and foresees R$ 15 million in investments.

The National Genomics and Precision Health Program – Genome Brasil, improves the understanding of genetic variations typical of the Brazilian population. In the future, it will enable access to personalized treatments at SUA. It will be possible, for example, to identify the individual’s susceptibilities to certain diseases, even before the first symptoms.

