Secondhand smoke for children causes serious breathing problems — Português (Brasil)

By breathing in cigarette smoke, non-smokers are at risk of developing the same diseases as smokers, such as lung cancer and cardiovascular disease. When the person exposed to cigarette smoke is a child, the scenario is even more severe. According to the Global Burden of Disease study, led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which provides the most comprehensive global health estimates, passive smoking causes more than one million deaths annually in the world, with about 60,000 only in children under 10 years of age.

In Brazil, about 25% of Brazilians aged 13 to 15 lived in their homes with people who smoked in the seven days prior to the National School Health Survey (PENSE), conducted in 2019. “Children’s exposure to tobacco Cigarette smoking is associated with numerous adverse health events, such as pneumonia, bronchitis and worsening asthma”, says researcher from the Prevention and Surveillance Coordination of the National Cancer Institute (INCA), André Szklo. The researcher also explains that the contact of the fetus with the pregnant smoking mother is associated with low birth weight, premature birth, sudden infant/infant death syndrome, ectopic pregnancy, placenta previa, placental abruption and congenital malformation.

Data from the National Health Survey, conducted in 2019, reveal that in Brazil there are 130,000 pregnant women who smoke, which corresponds to 8.1% of this population subgroup of Brazilian pregnant women. The prevalence of smokers in the country aged 15 years or older in 2019 was 12.2%.

According to the Ministry of Health, there was an increase in the number of patients who sought the Unified Health System (SUS) for smoking cessation, however, other forms of nicotine consumption became popular, such as electronic cigarettes and hookahs. According to the researcher, the fact that they exhale aerosols does not mean that involuntary exposure to these substances is acceptable. “They are sold as an option for use in places where smoking is prohibited. Even so, despite the scarcity of extensive studies on this relationship, some already point to negative respiratory effects in minors due to passive exposure”, he guarantees.

Care for smoking fathers, mothers and caregivers

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), providing assistance with smoking cessation is an essential component of any tobacco use control strategy. Treatment against smoking is offered by the SUS at the three levels of care (basic, medium and high complexity). Measures such as therapy, medication and medical follow-up can make all the difference in this process.

In addition, the ideal is not to smoke, so as not to expose children to the harmful effects of smoking. Another form of exposure to cigarettes, called thirdhandsmokeindicates that substances such as nicotine can remain in places for a long time, that is, secondhand smoke does not end when the cigarette is extinguished.

Ministry of Health