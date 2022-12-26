Oral Health expands access and takes prenatal care to 51% of pregnant women, points out a report by the Ministry of Health — Português (Brasil)

A preliminary balance of the actions of Brasil Sorridente, the National Policy for Oral Health (PNSB), indicated a jump from 19% (2020) to 51% (2022) in the access of pregnant women to dental care. According to management numbers, released at an event held by the Secretariat of Primary Health Care on Tuesday (13), from 2020 to 2022, the Ministry of Health has already allocated more than R$ 47 million to Dental Prenatal actions (PNO), of which R$ 10 million only in this month of December.

The technical-scientific event, held from December 13th to 14th in Brasília/DF, discussed the National Oral Health Policy, detailing advances and challenges faced in the last four years of government.

In addition to promoting the health of pregnant women and babies, in 2020, the federal initiative readjusted the funding for Oral Health (SB) teams by 10%. Regarding structures, the number of Dental Specialty Centers (CEO) and Dental Prosthesis Laboratories increased, with a financial contribution of R$ 88 million per year, the highest since 2012.

With just 18 years of integration into the Unified Health System (SUS), in just 2 years, the Oral Health policy had an important increase in PHC, accumulating results that impact on the improvement of diet and nutritional status, disease prevention and rescue of a healthy smile.

The survey shows that 90 million people registered in the APS are monitored by 30,000 Oral Health teams, through the Family Health Strategy. In addition, in the Covid-19 pandemic, federal funding for Oral Health had an extraordinary credit of R$ 190 million, released in November 2020. With this resource, Primary Care managers were able to promote adaptations in dental offices.

A priority topic for the portfolio, Oral Health was included among the indicators of Previne Brasil, a federal PHC funding program, in the Dental Prenatal Coverage (PNO) target. With doubled weight, the target is equivalent to 20% of the total transferred to the municipalities, which is also a way to recognize the performance of the teams.

“I can cite many achievements of politics, but the main gain, perhaps many do not know, was having put in Oral Health. And this was very important because it obliges city halls to keep a record of each service and to expand their oral health teams, it encourages the performance of professional dentists and the provision of services in health units, in addition to qualifying care”, said the secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara, who took over the portfolio in June 2020.

National Oral Health Survey

To give more robustness to actions, qualify and expand access, the policy undergoes constant updates, among which is the consolidation of a database on the reality of the national epidemiological profile. In the current management of Primary Care, the National Oral Health Survey – SB Brasil, deepens and continues the database started in 1986 and fed in the years 1996, 2003 and 2010.

Preliminary analysis points to an improvement in the proportion of people free of caries compared to the last survey, in 2010. Currently, 50.8% of children are free of caries at 5 years of age and 49.1% at 12 years of age. Despite this, caries remains the most recurrent form of dental problem, affecting all age groups surveyed.

Approximately 50,000 people should be evaluated in their homes, through an active search carried out by the teams. “We owe the Brazilian population decades of debt in relation to oral health. The results presented today show that the National Oral Health Policy is on the right track. It is very satisfying to know that we have improved in practically all aspects analyzed in relation to the last survey, in 2010”, emphasized Wellington Carvalho, general coordinator of Oral Health at the Ministry of Health.

According to Carvalho, even with the projected advances, a large portion of the population still needs immediate dental care. This condition, in his assessment, can be explained by the accumulated demand during the pandemic.

So far, 7 dental conditions of Brazilians have been assessed, through examinations and interviews conducted by professionals in 422 municipalities, including 26 state capitals and the Federal District.

Conditions assessed by oral examination:

Dental cavity

need for treatment

dental trauma

periodontal conditions

Dental occlusion conditions

Use or need to use a prosthesis

treatment urgency

Access preliminary data from the National Oral Health Survey

With a federal investment of more than BRL 4 million and coverage across the entire country, the research is supported by a wide network of partners, under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and support from state departments and Municipal Health and Federal Council of Dentistry (CFO).

“The national oral health survey, SB Brasil, is an important oral health surveillance strategy, as it produces evidence and guides the actions of managers, seeking to expand access and resolution of the problems presented. In 2022, UFMG has been responsible for conducting the research, with the support of professionals from all over Brazil”, highlights the coordinator of the SB Brasil Project, Dr. Andréa Vargas, who is an associate professor at the Faculty of Dentistry at UFMG.

The data collected can help SUS management with relevant information for planning policies and programs for the promotion, prevention and assistance in oral health, at the national, state and municipal levels.

The survey interviews and surveys people in their homes, ages 5 to 12, as well as age groups 15 to 19, 35 to 44, and 65 to 74. Approximately 50,000 people are to be assessed.

Ministry of Health