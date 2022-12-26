Brazilian Natural Medicine

2.8 million more bivalent Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Brazil — Português (Brasil)

Brazil closes the year with reinforcement in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. This Sunday (25), the Ministry of Health received another 2.8 million doses of the bivalent vaccine BA.4/BA.5. With the order, the country already has more than 9.6 million Pfizer immunizers that protect against the original strain of the coronavirus and against these two Ômicron subvariants.

The vaccines will undergo evaluation and analysis by the National Institute for Quality Control in Health and will be distributed after the publication of a technical note by the Ministry, with guidance on application and target audience.

The Ministry of Health reinforces that the original monovalent immunizers, made available since the beginning of the campaign, have proven effectiveness in protecting against Covid-19, avoiding serious cases of the disease. Those who have not yet been vaccinated should go to the nearest health center to receive a booster dose.

Nathan Victor
Ministry of Health



