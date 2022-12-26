Cooperation Agreement in Health Economics signed with the University of York — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of York, for the development of technical-scientific actions in the field of Health Economics. The agreement aims at cooperation through the development of applied research, analytical tools for analyzing health systems and training in key topics in the area.

The document foresees the development of research among the cooperators; exchange of experts and delegations and the organization of meetings, round tables and seminars.

The agreement will be based on the following areas of cooperation:

1 – Equity in health, including equity and inequity assessment products;

2 – Economic evaluation of health technologies, including the definition of alternative cost-effectiveness thresholds;

3 – Economic Analysis of Health Systems and Service Provision, including a project to implement innovative payment models for the acquisition of specialized health services;

4 – Methods for assessing the impact of health programs and policies;

5 – Short and medium-term training programs in health economics.

The Memorandum of Understanding will be valid for five years, and may be extended based on the wishes and needs of the cooperative members.

Ministry of Health