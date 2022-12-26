Ministry of Health transfers financial incentive to Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health classified Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia as “Level A” in the QualiSUS Cardio Program. The plaque was delivered this Tuesday morning (20th), in São Paulo, when the health unit presented the management results. The institution also received a financial incentive of R$ 8.5 million from the Federal Government for the acquisition of more than 100 pieces of equipment.

With the transfer, made through an agreement with the Adib Jatene Foundation, it will be possible to acquire multiparameter monitors for Intensive Care Units, cardiopulmonary bypass pumps to assist adult and pediatric patients in the surgical center and an echocardiograph for carrying out diagnostic tests.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, praised the Institute’s performance in the QualiSUS Cardio program. “The Dante Pazzanese Institute plays a fundamental role in specialized assistance in cardiology in São Paulo. Its contribution to the people who depend on this health unit is historic. I am sure that this incentive will expand and reinforce the services that are provided here”, said Queiroga.

In 2022 alone, Instituto Pazzanese carried out more than 176,000 outpatient consultations, 21,000 emergency consultations and 1.6 million outpatient examinations, in addition to 365,000 other procedures such as echocardiography, resonance, tomography, X-ray, holter, exercise test, ABPM, nuclear medicine procedures and others.

QualiSUS Cardio

Launched in May 2022, the QualiSUS Cardio Program is a step forward in the financing model for specialized care, incorporating performance as a fundamental criterion for differentiated funding.

Hospitals that provide cardiovascular care qualified in the program must reach goals established by index based on a multicriteria analysis model.

The program established, in 4 levels, the classification of Health Centers according to the performance of each one:

Level A hospitals – will receive additional funding of 75% of the table value;

Level B hospitals – will receive additional funding of 60% of the table value;

Level C hospitals – will receive additional funding of 45% of the table value;

Level D hospitals – will receive an additional cost of 30% of the table value.

Fernando Brito

Ministry of Health