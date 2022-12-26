Ministry of Health distributed more than 102 million Covid-19 tests — CMIO(Brazil)

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health adopted different strategies to face one of the biggest health crises in the world. The acquisition and distribution of tests for mapping the incidence of the virus in the country was one of them, thus, more than 102 million tests were made available by the Pasta for states, municipalities and the Federal District, between March 2020 and the beginning of December this year .

Considered the gold standard for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, the RT-PCR test was, for most of the time, the main way of screening positive results. However, with the arrival of rapid antigen tests, the Ministry incorporated the technology as another important tool for mapping infections. According to data from the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS), 32,293,424 RT-PCR tests, plus 25,210,210 swabs used for collecting suspicious samples were distributed to the states and the Federal District by the beginning of December. Those with the fastest results add up to 70 million through the National Testing Plan.

São Paulo is the state with the highest number of RT-PCR tests received so far: 5,420,522 reactions. Paraná and Rio de Janeiro appear next with 4,871,472 and 4,817,504, respectively. The same localities have the highest number of swabs: 4,060,700 (SP), 3,759,600 (PR) and 1,967,500 (RJ).

On average, the country performed 1,148 tests per day for the detection of Covid-19. As the global supply of inputs stabilized and different approaches to epidemiological control followed, this index rose, reaching 12,900 tests per day as of July 2022.

National Testing Plan

Laboratory surveillance has also proved to be one of the main strategies to combat the coronavirus in the country. Through it, it was possible to monitor community transmission at the beginning of the epidemic and the introduction of new Variants of Concern (VOP), according to the evolution of the scenario. In February 2021, the Ministry of Health issued a technical note to expand, on an emergency basis, the capacity to carry out genetic sequencing in the country and to study the monitoring of the propagation and genetic mutability of SARS-CoV-2.

To make this tracking possible, the folder started actions such as the pilot project of the National Testing Plan for Covid-19, carried out in August 2021, in an area of ​​great circulation in the Federal District. The action randomly tested 217 volunteers and provided data to support technical decisions. At the time, 94.9% of people had a negative result.

During the event, the minister, Marcelo Queiroga, informed that the program was based on three pillars: testing symptomatic people in Basic Health Units (UBS); testing asymptomatic ones in areas of great circulation and the Survey of Prevalence of Infection by Covid-19 in Brazil (PrevCov).

Just over a month after the pilot project, the National Testing Expansion Plan for Covid-19 (PNE-Teste) was launched in strategic municipalities: Natal (RN), Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Belo Horizonte ( MG), Porto Velho (RO), Macapá (AP) and Campo Grande (MS). The action included carrying out the rapid antigen test, real-time notification and medical advice, if the result was reactive. There was also collection for RT-PCR when the individual had symptoms, but the quick test indicated as non-reagent.

After the launch, MS promoted testing actions in the municipalities of João Pessoa (PB), Teresina (PI), São Luís (MA) and Foz do Iguaçu (PR), together with vaccination. Then, a training course was offered to 120 multipliers of the Covid-19 contact tracing and monitoring strategy and the National Testing Expansion Plan in Brasília.

Since launch, the Ministry of Health has distributed 70 million rapid antigen tests throughout the country. The guidelines were for carrying out the tests in places of great circulation, for people with and without symptoms, in addition to the creation of screening stations for testing volunteers.

Self-test approval

In January 2022, the Ministry of Health sent a technical note to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to collaborate with the evaluation of the implementation of Covid-19 self-tests. In the opinion, the folder argued that the technology would complement a “consolidated public health policy”, becoming an ally in controlling the pandemic.

With easy access, the modality allows the early start of the isolation of positives and the interruption of the chain of transmission. Self-tests are seen as expanding opportunities for testing to the population and reducing the burden on health services.

As soon as Anvisa’s approval was published, the new technology was included in the National Plan for the Expansion of Testing for Covid-19 (PNE-Teste), in the second edition published on January 28, 2022. One of the recommendations of the document is that those who test positive seek a Health Unit for evaluation by health professionals, who will be able to confirm the diagnosis and notify the case in the official systems, such as e-SUS notifies and SIVEP-Flu.

