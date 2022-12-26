Federal Government invested more than BRL 2 billion in increasing the remuneration of Community Health Agents and Combating Endemic Diseases

Community Health Agents (ACS) and Agents to Combat Endemic Diseases (ACE) are essential for the integration between Primary Care health services and the community. Therefore, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, established that the appreciation of these professionals would be a priority. In June of this year, two ordinances made official the increase in agents’ remuneration.

The readjustment benefits more than 300,000 professionals throughout Brazil. The remuneration per agent increased to R$ 2,424. The Federal Government’s regulations comply with the provisions of Constitutional Amendment No. 120, of May 5, 2022. According to the text, the federal incentive for financing these professionals should not be less than two minimum wages.

“There is no encounter with the Unified Health System that does not have our community agents at the forefront. They are the eyes and ears of SUS in the home of every Brazilian citizen. Therefore, it is imperative to recognize the work they do in the implementation of public policies”, highlights the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The Ministry of Health also invests in training these professionals. The Health with Agent program will train more than 200,000 agents throughout Brazil with technical training, to qualify the work they provide for the SUS. The investment exceeds R$ 388 million.

The activities of the Community Health Agent (ACS) are:

Mobilizing the community and encouraging participation in public policies aimed at the health and socio-educational areas;

Carrying out regular and periodic home visits to welcome and monitor people, in addition to identifying risk situations;

Details of home visits, with collection and recording of data related to their attributions for the sole purpose of controlling and planning health actions;

Use of instruments for demographic and sociocultural diagnosis;

Monitoring conditionalities of social programs, in partnership with the Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS).

The activities of the Endemic Disease Combat Agent (ACE) are:

Development of educational actions and community mobilization related to the prevention and control of diseases and health problems;

Promotion of actions for the prevention and control of diseases and health problems, in interaction with the Community Health Agent and the Primary Care team;

Identification of suspected cases of diseases and health problems and referral, when indicated, to the reference health unit, as well as communication of the fact to the responsible health authority;

Disclosure of information to the community on signs, symptoms, risks and disease transmitting agents and on individual and collective prevention measures.



Ministry of Health