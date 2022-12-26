Brazilian Natural Medicine

Federal Government invested more than BRL 2 billion in increasing the remuneration of Community Health Agents and Combating Endemic Diseases

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







Community Health Agents (ACS) and Agents to Combat Endemic Diseases (ACE) are essential for the integration between Primary Care health services and the community. Therefore, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, established that the appreciation of these professionals would be a priority. In June of this year, two ordinances made official the increase in agents’ remuneration.

The readjustment benefits more than 300,000 professionals throughout Brazil. The remuneration per agent increased to R$ 2,424. The Federal Government’s regulations comply with the provisions of Constitutional Amendment No. 120, of May 5, 2022. According to the text, the federal incentive for financing these professionals should not be less than two minimum wages.

“There is no encounter with the Unified Health System that does not have our community agents at the forefront. They are the eyes and ears of SUS in the home of every Brazilian citizen. Therefore, it is imperative to recognize the work they do in the implementation of public policies”, highlights the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The Ministry of Health also invests in training these professionals. The Health with Agent program will train more than 200,000 agents throughout Brazil with technical training, to qualify the work they provide for the SUS. The investment exceeds R$ 388 million.

The activities of the Community Health Agent (ACS) are:

  • Mobilizing the community and encouraging participation in public policies aimed at the health and socio-educational areas;
  • Carrying out regular and periodic home visits to welcome and monitor people, in addition to identifying risk situations;
  • Details of home visits, with collection and recording of data related to their attributions for the sole purpose of controlling and planning health actions;
  • Use of instruments for demographic and sociocultural diagnosis;
  • Monitoring conditionalities of social programs, in partnership with the Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS).

The activities of the Endemic Disease Combat Agent (ACE) are:

  • Development of educational actions and community mobilization related to the prevention and control of diseases and health problems;
  • Promotion of actions for the prevention and control of diseases and health problems, in interaction with the Community Health Agent and the Primary Care team;
  • Identification of suspected cases of diseases and health problems and referral, when indicated, to the reference health unit, as well as communication of the fact to the responsible health authority;
  • Disclosure of information to the community on signs, symptoms, risks and disease transmitting agents and on individual and collective prevention measures.


Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Oral Health expands access and takes prenatal care to 51% of pregnant women, points out a report by the Ministry of Health — Português (Brasil)

9 mins ago

2.8 million more bivalent Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Brazil — Português (Brasil)

16 mins ago

Cooperation Agreement in Health Economics signed with the University of York — Português (Brasil)

42 mins ago

Ministry of Health transfers financial incentive to Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia — CMIO(Brazil)

48 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.