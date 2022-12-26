SAMU 192 fleet renewal benefited 14 Brazilian states in 2022 — Português (Brasil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

SAMU 192 fleet renewal benefited 14 Brazilian states in 2022

One of the hallmarks of the year 2022 was the improvement of emergency services for the population. The Ministry of Health invested BRL 40 million in the purchase of 146 ambulances to renew the Mobile Emergency Care Service fleet.

The SAMU 192 service aims to reach the victim early after an urgent or emergency situation that may lead to suffering, sequelae or even death. Circumstances of a clinical, surgical, traumatic, obstetric, pediatric, psychiatric nature, among others.

The renovation serves 14 states, covering 94 municipalities:

  • RJ: 9;
  • DF: 21;
  • TO: 17;
  • RO: 14;
  • PI: 13;
  • MT: 8;
  • IF: 4;
  • SP: 8;
  • ES: 11;
  • GO: 16;
  • PB: 3;
  • SC: 2;
  • AM: 3;
  • MA: 17.

A SAMU 192 Fleet Renewal Diagnosis and Restructuring Project was also implemented, aiming to capture information on the regionalized structural conditions of the Mobile Emergency Care Service throughout the country. The idea is that, based on data and evidence, changing ambulances can improve the allocative efficiency of investments combined with the needs of states and municipalities.


