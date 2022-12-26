Ministry of Health distributed more than 568 million Covid-19 vaccines — Português (Brasil)

In January 2021, Brazil started the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19, with the Ministry of Health sending the first doses to the states and the Federal District. Almost two years later, with R$ 37 billion invested in the acquisition of immunizers, more than 568 million Covid-19 vaccines were distributed to all regions of the country. About 82.3% of Brazilians completed the primary regimen with two doses or a single dose vaccine against the disease.

The Covid-19 vaccines offered by the National Immunization Program (PNI) are effective, effective and safe, are authorized for use by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and undergo a strict quality assessment process by the National Institute of Quality Control in Health (INCQS) of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation. The institution is responsible for analyzing the quality of immunobiologicals purchased and distributed by the Unified Health System (SUS). For vaccines to reach the Brazilian population, they go through a complex distribution process, coordinated by the Ministry of Health.

Less than six months after the beginning of the campaign, in June of last year, Brazil surpassed the mark of more than 105 million doses administered to the population. At that time, several priority groups, defined by the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO), were contemplated, such as elderly people over 60 years old, health professionals, riverside population, among others.

In September 2021, with the advancement of vaccination of priority groups, the high adherence of the population and with the strength of the Unified Health System (SUS), the country reached the mark of 248 million doses administered to people throughout the national territory . With the diversified strategy of the Federal Government for the acquisition of immunizers, Brazil exceeded 300 million vaccines applied in November of the same year.

The largest vaccination campaign in the history of Brazil reached, in June 2022, more than 500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines distributed. “We are an example for the whole world. Vaccination is the main way to end the pandemic. […] All immunizers were purchased by the Federal Government and have only one owner: the people of Brazil ”, highlights the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the vaccines available at vaccination centers remain effective against severe forms of the disease. The complete vaccination schedule, including booster doses, is essential so that vaccination actions can continue in 2023.

vaccination schedule

The first booster dose, recommended for people aged 12 and over, should be given four months after the second or single dose. The second booster dose, at the moment, is recommended by the Ministry of Health for the population over 40 years of age and health workers, regardless of age.

Immunizers recommended for booster doses in people aged 18 and over are from Pfizer, Astrazeneca or Janssen. For adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, the Pfizer vaccine should preferably be used. If not available, the Coronavac vaccine can be used.

For those who started the vaccination schedule with a single dose of Janssen, the recommendation is as follows: three boosters for people aged 40 years and over and health professionals, and two boosters for people aged 18 to 39 years. The first booster is applied two months after the beginning of the cycle and the others must follow the four-month interval. The orientation is that Astrazeneca, Pfizer or Janssen vaccines are also used.

The recommendations of the Ministry of Health were made based on studies that demonstrate that the immunogenicity after application of heterologous booster doses, with a different combination of vaccines against Covid-19, was adequate and superior to schemes without booster doses.

