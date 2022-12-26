Health with Agent Program reaches half of the training of 200,000 students — CMIO(Brazil)

Almost 200,000 participants in the Saúde com Agent training program completed the theoretical training module and are now taking part in practical classes. The program offers two technical courses, each with 1,275 hours. They are: Community Health Agent, for Community Health Agents (ACS) and Health Surveillance with Emphasis on Combating Endemic Diseases, for Agents Combating Endemic Diseases (ACE).

The courses began on August 23 and last for 10 months. There are 156,180 students in the Technical Course for Community Health Agents and 43,820 students in the Technical Course in Health Surveillance with Emphasis on Combating Endemic Diseases. The distribution of students reached the five regions with 7.26% participants in the Midwest; 9.82% in the South; 10.41% North; 29.81% in the Southeast and 42.70% in the Northeast.

Organized into an introductory module, a training module I and a training module II, the structure of the course included theoretical content, taught with the supervision of tutors, and theoretical-practical disciplines, which have the help of preceptors. So far, 14 disciplines have been offered, with ten divided between the first two and four in the training module II. “Preceptors are health professionals: in the case of ACS students they are nurses and, in the case of ACE students, they are nurses or health professionals with other training”, informs the coordinator of the technical course in Community Health Agent, Professor Carmen Lúcia Mottin Duro.

Valuation

The courses guarantee the improvement of the knowledge and practice of professionals who are daily involved with the health of the population, either in the Health Units, in the territories or at home, developing prevention and health promotion activities. This technical improvement also includes changes provided for in the professional practice law.

The director of the Department of Management of Education in Health of the Secretariat for Management of Work and Health Education of the Ministry of Health, (DEGES/SGTES/MS), Musa Morais, comments that the return has been positive with reports from program participants . “This makes us very happy and aware that this technical training is a great success that will result in the transformation and improvement of the practices of the important work carried out by the ACS and ACE across the country.”

In addition to the basic biological knowledge that is important for working in health, the course advances in terms of updating public health policies, providing elements that allow a better understanding of the role of social determinants of health and how these professionals can collaborate in combating endemic diseases and coping with them. of other grievances.

Partnership

With investments of more than BRL 388 million, the initiative for the courses was made possible through a partnership between the Secretariat for Work Management and Health Education of the Ministry of Health (Sgtes/MS) and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul ( UFRGS) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems).

The president of Conasems, Wilames Freire, recalls that the embryo of the program began in 2017. “We designed the project together in recent years and made a great mobilization to achieve these very expressive numbers. Health with Agent is an example of the constant process of strengthening the SUS because the main objective is to facilitate and improve the population’s access to health services throughout Brazil.”

The program’s communication and preceptorship coordinator, Professor Daniela Knauth, emphasizes the importance of articulations for the implementation of the program. “The Ministry of Health guaranteed the resources and, together with UFRGS, curated the contents that were edited by the Conasems, transforming the material into teleclasses. The Council also held a dialogue with the municipal managers who joined”.

The teams work on structural and technological issues, such as data infrastructure systems, student selection record platforms, as well as the selection and training of tutors and preceptors. Part of the investments were allocated to the hiring of content specialists, specialists and pedagogical development teams, scripts, in addition to the creation of digital content.

The Health with Agent program also has communication teams that monitor all processes, in order to the participants through different media, such as email lists, internet pages and social networks.

Ministry of Health