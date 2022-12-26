Public teaching hospitals and universities are the majority of Rebrats members — Português (Brasil)

The Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network (Rebrats) plays a fundamental role in the incorporation of new technologies into the Unified Health System (SUS), such as medicines, equipment, vaccines and procedures used in the care of the population. Currently, 101 Health Technology Assessment Centers (NATS) are part of the network and help in the preparation and dissemination of studies and evaluation, contributing to the training and continuing education of these processes. Among them, 46 public teaching hospitals and 29 universities, in 22 states, account for most of the composition.

In the public hospitals that are part of Rebrats, the nuclei seek to introduce the Health Technology Assessment (HTA) culture, through the use of available evidence to assist the hospital manager in decision-making regarding the inclusion of technologies, the evaluation of those that are disseminated and their rational use. About 25% of the NATS technically subsidize the work of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).

“Having a resilient system depends on transforming the singularities of each entity into a large network of access to health technologies to reduce inequalities”, explained the secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health (SCTIE), Sandra de Castro Barros.

In 2021, the institutions were responsible for preparing 78% of the reports evaluated by Conitec. In addition, 14% work in the production of Clinical Protocols and Therapeutic Guidelines (PDCT). “A strengthened HTA allows the sustainability of the SUS and the access of the Brazilian population to increasingly efficient technologies and greater equity in the treatment of our Brazilians, which is what we want”, explained the director of DGITS, Vania Canuto.

III Congress of Rebrats 2022

During the III Congress of the Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network (Rebrats), which took place on November 7 and 8, health specialists and managers from 15 countries in the Americas and Europe shared experiences on the deliberative process of incorporating technologies, in addition to other topics, such as challenges in enabling access, monitoring of implemented technologies, value milestones, cost-effectiveness threshold and engagement of society throughout the evaluation process.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, participated in the opening session. “Without sustainability, access to the health system will not be equitable. The mandate of the Constitution will not materialize to the maximum extent possible without this discussion. It is a duty to work for sustainable health systems,” he said.

The event was held in conjunction with the XIII Meeting of the Health Technology Assessment Network of the Americas (RedETSA).

Ministry of Health