Doctors for Brazil arrives to improve and qualify the health offer in remote areas — Português (Brasil)

In order to expand the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS) and provide more access to the population in remote regions, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, created, in 2019, the Doctors for Brazil (PMpB) program. The initiative gradually replaces the former Mais Médicos, offering more vacancies and better professional conditions for participants.

In addition to universalizing health care in more vulnerable locations, the program aims to strengthen primary care, with an emphasis on family health and humanized care. Other assumptions involved are the appreciation of health professionals and the increase in the provision of physicians in regions with difficult access.

Evolution and improvements

The hiring of professionals by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) regime, instead of agreements of up to three years, encourages the adhesion of professionals who now have a career expectation.

In the first notice, 4,652 vacancies were offered to work in 1,937 municipalities in 2022. So far, 3,800 physicians have responded to the proposal and another 1,200 have been invited. The number of opportunities to work in vulnerable areas in all regions of the country also increased, from 18,240 in the previous program to 21,527. Progressive increase also in the number of municipalities served, which will go from 3,815 to 5,233 cities.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the schedule for expanding the program was impacted, as extra efforts and budgets were allocated to the exceptional situation caused by the health crisis. The publication of the first selection notice took place in 2021, with the constitution of the Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care (Adaps). Thus, Doctors for Brazil was effectively implemented in 2022.

In addition to the first notice, other publications predict the hiring of another 2,188 physicians and 312 medical tutors. In all, there are an estimated 5,000 vacancies in municipalities, localities and special indigenous health districts. More than 13 million lives will be impacted.

Next steps

With Médicos pelo Brasil, there was an increase in vacancies for Primary Health Care, resulting in the definition of 21,527 positions to be implemented over four years. The program also brought new criteria for defining eligible municipalities and calculating the number of vacancies, making the distribution fairer, resulting in more benefited municipalities, with priority for the North and Northeast regions.

The next stages of the program include monitoring and terminating the contracts of professionals linked to the former Mais Médicos so that vacancies are immediately allocated to Médicos Pelo Brasil. Currently, the two programs together reach 4,448 of the 5,570 municipalities in the country.

