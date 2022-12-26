Expansion of strategic actions strengthens Primary Health Care — CMIO(Brazil)

Primary Health Care (PHC) is the gateway to the Unified Health System (SUS). It is there that the first contact between patient and health professional occurs for qualified assistance. A scenario that was expanded between 2019 and 2022, with the expansion of the strategy for the evolution of teams and services provided during PHC care. Among the actions are:

Riverside Family Health Team

For the municipalities of the Legal Amazon and the Pantanal Sul-Mato-Grossense, the Family Health teams (eSF) can act as Riverside Family Health teams (eSFR), performing most of their functions in Basic Health Units built and/or located in riverside communities. The eSFR are linked to a Basic Health Unit, which may be located in the Municipality or in a community. Services can also be provided at Basic Fluvial Health Units (UBSF or UBS Fluvial), which are vessels to serve communities, dispersed in regions with a higher riverside incidence, in order to expand and guarantee access to APS services and actions.

• In 2019, 164 eSFR were accredited by the SUS. Today, 264 eSFR serve the population residing in riverside communities.

• In 2019, 21 UBS Fluvial were registered; and in 2022 there are 37 UBSF active in serving the population.

Street Office (eCR)

The Street Office strategy was instituted by the National Primary Care Policy in 2011 and aims to expand access to health services for the homeless population. Multiprofessional teams develop comprehensive health actions to meet the needs of this population. They must carry out their activities on an itinerant basis and, when necessary, develop actions in partnership with teams from the Basic Health Units in the territory. In 2019, 176 teams were accredited in the strategy, today, 204 teams work to serve this population.

Community Health Agents (ACS)

Professionals who work in PHC, with activities to meet the needs of the territory, prioritizing the population with the highest degree of vulnerability and epidemiological risk.

The community health agent (CHA) profession is one of the most studied by universities across the country. This is due to the fact that professionals transit through both spaces – government and community – and mediate this interlocution. Currently, 272,600 agents are accredited.

Oral Health Team (eSB)

They have as attributions the resolution of the demands of the population and the expansion of the access to actions and services of promotion, prevention and recovery of the oral health. Working together with the Family Health teams, they have the potential to resolve more than 80% of the population’s most frequent oral health demands and also to protect the population from worsening systemic health problems and specific conditions, such as diabetes, pregnancy, among others. In 2022, 29,900 teams are accredited to provide this care.

Mobile Dental Unit (MUOM)

The units provide clinical and dental care in a preventive and curative manner. The objective is to provide care to the population residing in places of difficult access, indigenous populations or in different situations of vulnerability, providing access to dental treatment. Currently, 138 units are in operation.

Center for Dental Specialties (CEO)

These are health establishments that offer oral diagnostic services to the population, with emphasis on the diagnosis and detection of oral cancer; specialized periodontics; minor oral surgery of soft and hard tissues; endodontics and care for people with special needs. The treatment offered in the DSC is a continuation of the work carried out by the Oral Health (eSB) teams in Primary Care. Today, 1,152 dental specialty centers are accredited and funded by SUS.

Regional Laboratory of Dental Prostheses (LRPD)

These are establishments that carry out the laboratory phase of dental prostheses for people assisted by the eSB and DSC professionals. Today, Brazil has 2,600 regional laboratories for dental prostheses accredited and funded by transfers from the Federal Government.

Prison Primary Care Teams (eAPP)

It has a multidisciplinary composition and is responsible for articulating and providing comprehensive care to the health of people deprived of their liberty, and must carry out its activities in prison units or in the basic health units to which it is linked. The number of people in custody and the epidemiological profile of these people will determine the team modalities, as well as their respective workloads. Today, APS has 483 teams registered in the eAPP.

National Policy for Comprehensive Health Care for Adolescents in Conflict with the Law (PNAISARI)

PNAISARI has the general objective of guaranteeing and expanding access to health care for adolescents in conflict with the law, in compliance with socio-educational measures in open, closed and semi-liberty environments.

The expansion of the implementation of PNAISARI was included in the National Health Plan 2020-2023, with the target indicator being the number of reference health teams for socio-educational units, which was established at 243 PHC teams as a reference for comprehensive care to health of adolescents in socio-educational care. In 2022, 85% of the expected target of 217 health teams was reached.

Health on the Hour Program (SnH)

Its main objective is to expand access to Primary Health Care (PHC) actions and services through extended working hours of the Family Health Units (USF) and Basic Health Units (UBS). In 2019, there were 1,400 accredited health units. Today there are more than 2,200 participating USF and UBS.

These strategic actions are part of the Previne Brasil program, the current financing model that makes transfers to municipalities, based on four criteria: weighted funding, payment for performance, incentives for strategic actions and financial incentives based on population criteria.

Ministry of Health