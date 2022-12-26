Learn about the actions of the Ministry of Health to combat Mpox in Brazil — English (Brazil)

Before Brazil registers any suspected case of Mpox, a term defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) for monkeypox, the Ministry of Health established a Situation Room to monitor the disease scenario in the country. Since then, the Pasta has been analyzing the epidemiological situation on a daily basis, to guide surveillance actions.

The Situation Room, announced on May 23, aimed to develop an action plan for tracking suspected cases and defining the clinical and laboratory diagnosis for the disease. In the same period, the Ministry of Health sent the Risk Notice on the pathology to the states, with guidelines for health professionals and available information. For the Brazilian population, the main doubts were clarified on the Pasta website, on a page dedicated to the topic.

With the aim of drawing up a Contingency Plan for the Mpox outbreak in Brazil, on July 29, the Ministry of Health inaugurated the Emergency Operations Center. Two versions of the document were published. The first version was released on August 6th and the second version on September 13th. The material presented care, epidemiological and laboratory guidelines for case management. The plan also brought definitions of suspected cases, probable cases, confirmed cases and discarded cases of the disease, mode of transmission and vulnerable groups.

The COE was coordinated by the Health portfolio and participated by representatives of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), National of Health Surveillance (Anvisa) and the Evandro Chagas National Institute of Infectology of Fiocruz.

Shortly before, on August 1, the Ministry of Health published a technical note with guidelines for professionals, pregnant, lactating and puerperal women with symptoms or positive cases of the disease. Also to guide health professionals in the clinical identification, management, institution of appropriate prevention measures and control of Mpox, Pasta held a webinar, which had more than 1,700 participants.

On August 22, the National Campaign for the Prevention of Monkeypox was launched to reinforce guidelines on forms of transmission, how to avoid contagion, symptoms and what to do in case of suspicion. The campaign was broadcast on TV, radio, outdoor media in places with large circulation of people, internet pages and portals, as well as social networks, with information in a didactic, simple and direct way.

The Ministry of Health received the first treatments against Mpox at the end of August, through a donation from the WHO and the manufacturing laboratory. The drug Tecovirimat does not have an active registration in the country, however, Anvisa published a resolution that provides for exemption, on an exceptional and temporary basis, for experimental use in a clinical study in patients at risk of developing severe forms of the disease.

Vaccines were also on the agenda. The first batch of immunizers arrived in Brazil on October 4, with 9,800 doses. In all, the Ministry of Health purchased 49,000 doses via a revolving fund from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and is working in partnership with Fiocruz to implement the Mpox vaccine research protocol.

Also in October, on the 24th, there was an announcement of the expansion of testing to all Central Public Health Laboratories (Lacens) in Brazil. The diagnostic kits produced by Fiocruz have already been delivered to the states and the Federal District. In all, there are 31 reference laboratories: 27 Lacens, UFRJ laboratory, Fiocruz/RJ, Fiocruz/AM and Instituto Evandro Chagas. Before the expansion, the tests were already carried out in 15 laboratories designated by the Federal Government.



