More than BRL 6.6 billion have been invested in HIV/AIDS treatment since 2019 — Português (Brasil)

In Brazil, 727,000 people live with HIV/AIDS and receive free treatment through the Unified Health System (SUS). Since 2019, more than BRL 6.6 billion have been invested in the acquisition of antiretroviral therapy drugs for the treatment of HIV/AIDS.

Awareness and care for the disease and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are constant challenges and the objective of the SUS is to guarantee universal access to prevention, diagnosis and treatment measures.

Drugs prevent the multiplication of HIV in different production stages of the body and help to restore immunity, preventing the manifestation of opportunistic diseases. There are 19 antiretroviral (ARV) drugs available in the public health network, with 34 presentations, available in 1,212 HIV/AIDS Drug Dispensing Units across the country. During the pandemic, as a measure to protect patients, the distribution time for these medications was extended from 30 to up to 90 days of treatment.

See year-by-year budgets:

2019 – BRL 1,507,593,674.00

2020 – BRL 1,764,353,676.00

2021 – BRL 1,750,259,278.00

2022 – BRL 1,635,534,331.00

More investments

In the last four years, there has also been the implementation of the HIV self-test in the SUS, with the distribution of more than 859 thousand units.

In this period, the integral care of people living with HIV/AIDS in Primary Health Care (PHC) was also qualified, through the creation of the care line and the updating of the Basic Care Notebook, which addresses the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of these conditions.

In addition, new prevention strategies and qualification of structures and services were updated, expanded and/or implemented:

PrEP PCDT update

PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis to HIV) is a measure used in the prevention of HIV, which consists of the use of anti-HIV medication in a programmed way to avoid an infection by the virus. The Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for PrEP was updated in 2022 and included the provision of PrEP for all adults and adolescents over 15 years of age at increased risk of HIV/AIDS infection.

In addition, the availability of anti-HIV medication in any unit, whether public or private, was also included. From January 2019 to October 2022, 77,217 people started PrEP.

Certification of Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV and Syphilis

Based on the National Pact for the Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and Chagas Disease implemented in 2022, the Ministry of Health certified the Brazilian municipalities that reached the goal of the World Health Organization (WHO). The goal is to eliminate the vertical transmission of these diseases, which occurs when the child is infected by the mother during pregnancy, delivery or breastfeeding.

This year, 43 municipalities were certified and those that did not achieve the elimination of HIV or syphilis received stamps of good practices towards the elimination of vertical transmission.

Ministry of Health