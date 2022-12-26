Ministry of Health invests more than R$ 57 million in encouraging physical activity; learn about actions — CMIO(Brazil)

The regular practice of physical activity is an essential behavior for a healthier life and the last two years have brought great advances in the subject. Until January 2022, the Ministry of Health had 1,579 centers of the Academia da Saúde Program (PAS) accredited to receive federal incentives. In September, the PAS was expanded and now has 1,760 accredited establishments. The cost of these centers was R$ 51 million.

In 2021, the Ministry of Health launched the Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population with the first recommendations organized by life cycles. Divided into eight chapters, the document addresses the practice of physical activity in different contexts and provides guidance on quantity, intensity and examples of activities. After launch, more than 74,000 copies were distributed to the State Health Secretariats.

The guide also had 1,000 copies printed in Braille, 441 of which have already been distributed to specialized institutions and associations, in addition to institutes, foundations, universities and Rehabilitation Centers (CER) linked to the Unified Health System (SUS) that serve people with visually impaired and blind. The preparation of the document took place in partnership with the Federal University of Pelotas. The Ministry of Health‘s investment was R$ 2.5 million.

Also within the scope of the theme, the Brief Physical Activity Counseling Guide, which was in public consultation in November 2022, is being finalized. The objective is to present information to health professionals who work in PHC establishments in the SUS.

With the end of the public consultation, the contributions received are being analyzed and incorporated into the text of the document, which is expected to be launched in 2023. The preparation of the Brief Physical Activity Counseling Guide takes place in partnership with the Federal University of Fronteira Sul.

The monitoring of the population’s physical activity and sedentary behavior, as well as the mapping and updating of procedures assigned to physical education professionals working in the Unified Health System, is also in the final stages of development.

The objective is to propose instruments to measure the practice of physical activity and the time in sedentary behavior in users of different age groups assisted in Primary Care, in addition to updating the procedures assigned to physical education professionals working in the SUS. The launch is scheduled for 2023 and the investment by the Ministry of Health, so far, has been R$ 400,000. The preparation of the material takes place in partnership with the Federal University of Santa Catarina.

ConnectSUS

The Ministry of Health is also developing a new functionality in ConectaSUS to promote physical activity, currently called Programa Brasil em Movimento. The objective is to expand access to practice guided by physical education professionals in suitable spaces, through a smartphone application. The target audience is people aged 18 and over.

In 2022, negotiations with DataSUS began to incorporate the tool as a mini app for use by citizens and PHC health professionals. This new functionality on the platform was made in partnership with the University of Brasília and the investment by the Ministry of Health, so far, has exceeded BRL 297,000.

Professionals

The Health Department is also working on creating a distance education course to promote physical activity, aimed at managers and professionals. The idea is that they can include the agenda in SUS planning and management instruments. The course, to be incorporated into the Open University of the Unified Health System (UNA-SUS), is developed with the Center for Studies, Research and Documentation in Healthy Cities (CEPEDOC) of the University of São Paulo (USP). The Ministry of Health‘s investment, so far, was R$ 803 thousand.

In 2022, a Decentralized Term of Execution (TED) was agreed to support, disseminate and evaluate the strategies developed by the General Coordination for the Promotion of Physical Activity of the Ministry of Health for managers and health professionals of Primary Care in Brazilian municipalities. This project will run until 2025, with the intention of implementing dissemination strategies in 50% of all municipalities, for subsequent support and monitoring of actions to be implemented by the locals themselves. The project takes place in partnership with the Federal University of Santa Catarina and the expected investment by the Ministry of Health is over R$ 2 million.

Also in 2022, in May, the Ministry of Health launched the federal funding incentive for the implementation of Physical Activity actions in Primary Health Care (IAF). For implementation, physical education professionals will be hired, consumables will be purchased and, still, qualified environments related to the practice of activities.

Municipal health managers requested accreditation of establishments eligible for the IAF through the e-Gestor Portal, from May to June 2022. At the end of this period, the Pasta received a request for accreditation from 4,129 municipalities (74% of Brazilian municipalities) , for 25,400 PHC health establishments (53% of those eligible for the IAF).

The first homologation ordinance, in October 2022, validated 8,219 of the 8,230 accredited establishments. The monthly payment began to be made in October.

Benefits of physical activity

Regular practice of physical activity helps to reduce the chances of developing non-communicable chronic diseases, contributes to the control and treatment of diabetes and hypertension, helps to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression and decreases the risk of developing dementia, such as, for example, Alzheimer’s disease.

Ministry of Health