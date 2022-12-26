Health at School Program had an investment of more than BRL 600 million in the last three years — Português (Brasil)

To strengthen actions to promote health and education in the school context, the Ministry of Health has invested, since 2020, more than BRL 600 million in the Health at School Program (PSE). The objective is to strengthen the development of actions in the prevention of diseases and injuries, through an approach through the areas of health and education, through students of the public basic education network.

With 15 years of existence, the Program has an optional membership and takes place every 2 years. Since 2021, the PSE has the participation of 5,422 Brazilian municipalities, which corresponds to 97% of the country’s municipalities, covering approximately 23.4 million students and 97.3 thousand agreed schools.

The Pasta is responsible for the annual transfer to municipalities and the Federal District, with financial incentives to fund the execution of actions. In 2020, the year in which the Covid-19 pandemic began, the transfer reached more than R$ 454.3 million invested in materials, training and all actions aimed at educating children and young people. In 2021, the transfer related to adherence was BRL 79,125,364.00 and, in 2022, the transfer related to the monitoring of PSE actions was BRL 82,190,324.96.

School Health Program

Created in 2007, the PSE acts in the integration of practices and policies developed from 13 health actions to be worked with students:

– Environmental health;

– Promotion of physical activity;

– Healthy eating and obesity prevention;

– Promotion of a culture of peace and human rights;

– Prevention of violence and accidents;

– Prevention of neglected diseases;

– Verification of the vaccination situation;

– Sexual and reproductive health and HIV/STI prevention;

– Prevention of the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs;

– oral health;

– Hearing health;

– Eye health;

– Prevention of Covid-19.

The Health at School Program includes several projects. One of them is the development of a series of notebooks and thematic guides, since 2019, on the management and actions of the Program to support its implementation, with an investment of BRL 29.4 thousand, through the Cooperation Project with Unesco, which identifies potentialities and barriers in the implementation of the Program. Currently, 16 works have been completed and part of them is already available on the Secretary of Primary Health Care🇧🇷

Through the Cooperation Project with Unesco, external consultations, layout of materials, transmission services, event rental, cost of tickets and per diem of non-servant employees were carried out to further qualify the Health at School Program in 2022. The incentives started with a transfer of R$ 957.6 thousand reais.

In 2020, the amounts invested were R$ 2.6 million. The combined income already reaches R$ 3.9 million and for 2023 the estimated balance is approximately R$ 1.5 million.

The Program is contemplated by other projects such as “Methodologies for training in health education in the Health at School Program network”, developed by PROADI-SUS with Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (HIAE) and a project by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, of evaluation of the effectiveness of the intersectoral management and of the Program’s actions. Both started in 2021, with forecast until 2023, the first with the objective of developing teaching materials, aimed at Primary Health Care and Basic Education professionals and the second with the responsibility of developing the work with a total investment of R$ 2. 7 million.

In 2022, the PSE team also signed a partnership with the Brazilian Center for Health Studies, in the amount of R$ 72,000, via Unesco, for the development of a special edition of the Revista Saúde em Debate on the 15 years of the Program. To celebrate this date, two events were organized to discuss the articulation between health and education and health care strategies for students in the public school system.

The Virtual Event

Latin American, held in April this year, had the participation of successful experiences of Brazilian municipalities and experiences developed by Colombia, Mexico and Paraguay. And now in December, an event was held to launch various materials to support the implementation of the Health at School Program and to discuss successful international experiences in Wales and New Zealand and also in Brazil.

